पेयजल संकट:बोरवेल लगने से तलवाना में पेयजल संकट होगा दूर

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव तलवाना में पंचायत के द्वारा एक के बाद एक विकास के कार्य करवाए जा रहे है। इसी कड़ी में पानी की समस्या को समाप्त करवाने के लिए 1 लाख 25 हजार रुपए की लागत से पंचायत घर में पीने के पानी का नया बोरवेल करवाया जा रहा है। बता दें कि गांव तलवाना में पंचायत के द्वारा कस्बे की तर्ज पर ही गांव में भी घर-घर से कूडा उठवाने की व्यवस्था शुरू की गई है।

जिससे गांव की गलियों में फैलने वाली गंदगी से तो छुटकारा मिली है। वहीं महिलाओं को भी अब कूड़ा आदि डालने के लिए बाहर जाने की समस्या नहीं रहती। पंचायत द्वारा लगाया गए ई-रिक्शा के माध्यम से गांव में घर-घर से कूड़ा एकत्रित कर गांव से दूर एक निश्चित स्थान पर डाला जा रहा है। अब पीने के पानी की समस्या को समाप्त करने के लिए 1 लाख 25 हजार रुपए की लागत से बोरवेल का कार्य करवाया जा रहा है। सरपंच मोनिका बंसल ने बताया कि पुराने बोरवेल का पानी खराब था और पीने के काबिल नहीं था। जिसके चलते नया बोरवेल करवाया जा रहा है। जिससे गांव के करीब 100 घरों को पीने के पानी की सप्लाई दी जाएगी। सरपंच ने बताया कि नया बोरवेल तैयार होने के बाद गांव के लोगों को पीने का स्वच्छ पानी मिल सकेगा।

