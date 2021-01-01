पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यायिक परिसर भवन का मामला:154 दुकानों के मामले की अनदेखी करने पर दुकानदार शुरू करेंगे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
कनीना के उपमंडल कार्यालय में नारेबाजी करते दुकानदार। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कमेटी के सदस्यों ने एसडीएम से मुलाकात कर जगह उपलब्ध कराने को लेकर किया विचार-विमर्श

पंचायत समिति की जमीन पर बनी 154 दुकानों के मामले को लेकर व्यापार एकता मंच के सदस्यों ने एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा से मुलाकात की। बैठक के बाद पूर्व प्रदेश मंत्री जसवंत बबलू ने बताया कि लघु सचिवालय व न्यायिक परिसर भवन को बनाने के लिए बीच में आ रही दुकानों को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

जिसमें सभी दुकानों के पीछे के हिस्सों के एक करने, जिन दुकानदारों की दुकानें टूटने व खोखे हटाए जाएंगे उन्हें अन्य स्थान पर दुकानें व खोखों के लिए जगह उपलब्ध करवाने के संबंध में विचार विमर्श किया गया है। कहा कि नक्शे को देखने व दुकानदारों से सलाह करने के बाद ही कमेटी के सदस्य एसडीएम को निर्णय बताएंगे। एसडीएम के साथ बैठक में उपप्रधान राजू, यादव रूप शर्मा, दिनेश, हरिराम, सोनू पंसारी, अमर सिंह ठेकेदार आदि दुकानदार उपस्थित रहे।

104 दुकानों का मामला पहले ही हाईकोर्ट में चल रहा है
कनीना में लघु सचिवालय व न्यायिक परिसर भवन बनाने के लिए पंचायत समिति की 54 करनाल व 6 मरला जगह दी गई है। जिसमें 154 दुकानें बनी है। इनमें से 104 दुकानदारों ने पहले ही हाईकोर्ट की शरण लेकर मामले को बीच में ही रुकवा दिया था। उसके बाद फिर से पंचायत समिति के द्वारा 12 जनवरी को 17 दुकानों व खोखों के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी किए थे।

जिसके बाद से सभी दुकानदारों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है। बीते शनिवार को प्रशासन की तरफ से ड्रोन से फेज वन में बनने वाले भवन को लेकर मैपिंग की गई है। जिसके बाद सोमवार को बैठक कर दुकानदारों ने सर्वसम्मति से 13 सदस्यों की एक कमेटी का गठन किया गया।

कमेटी के नवनियुक्त प्रधान महेश बोहरा ने बताया कि कमेटी में सदस्यों की संख्या को स्थाई नहीं है। इसे बाद में बढ़ाया भी जा सकता है। जिसके सदस्यों ने भाजपा के पूर्व प्रदेश मंत्री जसवंत बबलू के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम से मुलाकात की है।

दुकानों से जूड़े करीब पांच हजार से भी अधिक परिवार सड़क पर आ जाएंगे

इस विषय में कमेटी के प्रधान महेश बोहरा ने बताया कि वे आज किसी कार्य से बाहर गए थे। जिससे बैठक में नहीं पहुंच पाए। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानदारों की दुकानों को किसी भी किमत पर टूटने नहीं दिया जाएगा। 104 दुकानों का मामला अभी हाईकोर्ट में है। उन्हें पूरी उम्मीद है कि न्यायपालिका की तरफ से उन्हें न्याय ही मिलेगा।

इन दुकानों के टूटन से दुकानदारों के साथ-साथ इन दुकानों से जूड़े हुए करीब पांच हजार से भी अधिक परिवार सड़क पर आ जाएंगे। इसलिए प्रशासन इन दुकानों को ध्यान में रखकर ही लघु सचिवालय व न्यायिक परिसर भवन के लिए नक्शा तैयार करवाए ताकि ये दुकानें भी सुरक्षित रह सके व लघु सचिवालय व न्यायिक परिसर भवन भी बन जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानों की अनदेखी की गई तो जल्द ही सभी दुकानदारों के द्वारा उपमंडल कार्यालय में अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया जाएगा।

