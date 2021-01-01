पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो बूंद जिंदगी की:तीन दिन में 11054 बच्चों को पिलाई पोलियो की खुराक, दवा पिलाने बनाए थे 69 बूथ

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को तीसरे दिन भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने शून्य से पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई। कनीना अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि कनीना अस्पताल के अंतर्गत पहले शून्य से पांच वर्ष तक के बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाने के लिए 69 बूथ बनाए गए थे।

तीन दिनों तक चलने वाले पल्स पोलियो अभियान में अस्पताल की तरफ से 11055 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। जिसके पहले दिन रविवार को 69 बूथों पर 6812 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाई गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि उप नागरिक अस्पताल कनीना के अंतर्गत 37 गांव आते हैं जिनमें 68 बूथ बनाए गए थे। एक बूथ उप नागरिक अस्पताल कनीना में बनाया गया था। इन सभी बूथों पर तीन दिनाें में 11055 बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। जिसमें से 11054 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस अभियान में 69 बूथों पर 276 एएनएम, आशा वर्कर, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्य भूमिका निभाई। 276 एएनएम, आशा वर्कर, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं के ऊपर मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए 17 सुपरवाइजरों को जिम्मेवारी दी गई थी व 3 मोबाइल टीम भी लगाई गई थी। जिनकी मद्द से तीन दिनों में 11054 बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाई गई है।

