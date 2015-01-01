पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार के लिए सोने से चमके बाजार:स्वदेशी उत्पादों की बढ़ी मांग, सड़क किनारे लगीं स्टॉल और दुकानें

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
  

धनतेरस व दीपावली को लेकर धीरे-धीरे बाजार सजने लगी है। दुकानदार ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए तरह-तरह के तरकीब अपना रहे है। उनका मानना है कि धनतेरस काे लेकर बाजार की रौनक आएगी। दुकानदार ग्राहकों की मांग के अनुसार अपनी दुकानों में स्टाॅक सजाकर रख रहे है। दुकानदार कोरोना को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का भी ख्याल रख रहे है। जिससे प्रशासन व आम लोगाें को परेशानी ना हो। अधिकांश दुकानदारों ने दुकान के बाहर सेनिटाइजर और थर्मल स्कैनर की व्यवस्था कर रखी है।

हाथ सेनिटाइजर करते हुए थर्मल स्कैनर से तापमान नापने के बाद ही दुकानों में ग्राहकों को प्रवेश दे रहे है। साथ में मास्क का प्रयोग करने के लिए ग्राहकों से अपील भी कर रहे है। धनतेरस व दीपावली के त्योहार को लेकर रेहड़ी चालकों व सड़क किनारे तिरपाल डालकर छोटी-छोटी दुकानें लगनी शुरू हो गई है, जिन पर दुकानदारों ने दीपावली के लिए दीपक, मोमबत्ती, कैलेंडर व रसोई में उपयोग होने वाले छोटे-छोटे सामानों की दुकानें सजने लगी है।

खास बात ये है कि इस सीजन में स्वदेशी उत्पादों की मांग अधिक है। सभी दुकानदारों को बड़ी उम्मीद है इस वर्ष भी प्रति वर्ष की भांति उनका दीपावली का त्योहार अच्छा ही जाएगा। कोरोना महामारी के चलते पिछले काफी लम्बे समय से बाजारों में मंदी चल रही है। रेहड़ी चालकाें व छोटे दुकानदारों के लिए तो उक्त समय काफी कष्ट दायक रहा है। लेकिन अब त्योहार को देखकर लोगों में कुछ उम्मीद जगी है, जिसके लिए सभी के द्वारा ग्राहकों को अपनी तरफ आकर्षित करने के लिए अलग-अलग तरीके अपनाए जा रहे है।

बाजार में सजी बर्तन की दुकानें

कोरोना महामारी को लेकर कारोबार में बुरा असर पड़ा है। धीरे-धीरे बाजारों में रौनक लौट रही है। त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों ने अब धनतेरस और दीपावली के लिए खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। बर्तन, कपड़े, इलेट्रॉनिक्स, व्हीकल, ज्वैलरी के बाजार में धीरे-धीरे कारोबार बढ़ रहा है।

इससे दुकानों और कारोबारियों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान भी है। शहर से लेकर गांव के बाजारों में बर्तन की दुकानें सज गई हैं। हालांकि बर्तन के बाजार में कोई नया ट्रेंड नहीं है, लेकिन लोगों ने खरीदारी शुरू कर दी है। धनतेरस पर बर्तन खरीदना शुभ होता है।

