आयोजन:बाबा लाल गिरी मंदिर में 30 अक्टूबर को होगा जागरण

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

न्हाणी स्थित बाबा लाल गिरी मंदिर के प्रांगण में 30 अक्टूबर को रात्रि जागरण व 31 अक्टूबर को भंडारे का आयोजन किया जाएगा। पूर्व सरपंच जयप्रकाश ने बताया कि बाबा लालगिरी की याद में यह आयोजन हो रहा है जिसमें कलाकार चम्मन लाल व उनकी पार्टी के द्वारा बाबा की महिमा का गुणगान किया जाएगा। वहीं 31 अक्टूबर को मंदिर प्रांगण में भंडारे का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

