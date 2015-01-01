पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाैटाला का बयान:भाजपा व जजपा की संयुक्त सरकार ही कर सकती है 36 बिरादरियों का भला

कनीना2 घंटे पहले
पगड़ी पहनाकर जजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अजय चौटाला का स्वागत करती पूर्व सीपीएस अनिता यादव व अन्य

भाजपा व जजपा के राज में हर वर्ग का व्यक्ति सुखी है और सुखी रहेगा। क्योंकि यह सरकार सबको साथ लेकर चलने में विश्वास रखती है। ये विचार जजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष डॉ. अजय सिंह चौटाला ने बुधवार को गांव उन्हाणी में कंवर सिंह नंबरदार के फार्म हाउस पर कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए व्यक्त किए। इस अवसर पर अजय सिंह ने कहा कि आज जजपा व भाजपा की संयुक्त सरकार से प्रदेश का हर वर्ग सुखी है।

जिसके कारण प्रदेश में चारो और सुख शांति का माहोल है, उन्होंने कहा कि उक्त संयुक्त सरकार किसान हितैषी है। जिसने किसान कि कड़ी मेहनत से पैदा किए बाजरे का एक-एक दाना खरीद कर ये साबित कर दिया है कि जजपा व भाजपा ही किसान हितैषी है। वही गांव उन्हाणी में डॉ. अजय सिंह चौटाला के पहुंचने पर ग्रामीणों ने उनका स्वागत किया।

स दौरान ग्रामीणों ने गांव के साथ-साथ क्षेत्र की कुछ जरूरी मांग भी उनके समक्ष रखी। जिनको देखकर डॉ. अजय सिंह चौटाला ने उन सब मांगों को बिना देरी किए पूरा करने का आश्वासन भी दिया। उसके बाद उन्होंने पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता राव कंवर सिंह कलवाड़ी की धर्म पत्नी के आस्मिक निधन पर उनके गांव कलवाडी में जाकर परिवार को सांत्वना दी।

इस अवसर पर उनके साथ पूर्व सीपीएस अनीता यादव, जिला प्रधान मंजु चौधरी, कमलेश सैनी, कंवर सिंह नंबरदार, सम्राट यादव, रविन्द्र सरपंच उन्हाणी, सरजीत ठेकेदार चांगरोड, कैलाश पालड़ी, मुकेश, छितरोली के पूर्व सरपंच जयवीर, राजेश ठेकेदार उन्हाणी, भूपसिंह ढिल्लों, धर्मेन्द्र सहित कई लोग उपस्थित रहे।

