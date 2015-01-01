पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संदिग्ध शव:50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत रात को पुलिस ने सरपंच के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस

कनीना2 दिन पहले
  • मृतक के पुत्र ने ग्राम सरपंच पर हत्या का लगाया आरोप, वहीं सरपंच ने ने बताया टीबी से हुई मौत

खंड के गांव कपूरी के खेतों में एक 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति का शव शुक्रवार को संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मिला है पुलिस ने सूचना के बाद शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ अस्पताल में भिजवा दिया है। मृतक के पुत्र प्रवीण ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि सुबह करीब 10 उसके पिता कप्तान सिंह को सरपंच ने बुलवाया था।

उसके बाद दोपहर करीब 1:30 बजे उन्हें सूचना मिली कि उसका पिता खेतों में मृत अवस्था में पड़ा हुआ है। जिसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद जब वे लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तो उन्होंने देखा कि सरपंच व कुछ अन्य लोग भी वहीं पर मौजूद थे। उनके पिता के मुंह पर खून लगा हुआ था उन्हें शक है कि सरपंच ने ही साजिश के तहत उसके पिता की हत्या करवाई है।

वही दूसरी तरफ इस विषय में सरपंच सतपाल से बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह करीब 10:30 बजे के आसपास कप्तान सिंह गांव के ही अशोक कुमार के साथ उसके पास आया था इस दौरान उन्होंने नॉनवेज खाने की इच्छा जाहिर की। इसके बाद उन्होंने फोन पर नॉनवेज का ऑर्डर देकर उसे नॉनवेज लेने के लिए भेज दिया।

इसके कुछ समय बाद गांव के ही एक लड़के ने उनको सूचना दी कि कप्तान सिंह खेतों में खून की उल्टी कर रहा है। जिसकी सूचना मिलते ही वे लोग तुरंत खेतों में पहुंचे तो उन्होंने देखा कि कप्तान सिंह लेटा हुआ था। व उसके मुंह से खून निकल रहा था। वे उसे उपचार के लिए डॉक्टर के पास लेकर जाते उससे पहले ही उसने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया।

सरपंच ने बताया कि कप्तान सिंह टीबी का मरीज था। जिसको लेकर वह भी एक दो बार उपचार के लिए डॉक्टर के पास गया था। उन्हें लगता है कि कप्तान की मौत टीबी की बीमारी की वजह से हुई है। उन पर लगाए गए सभी आरोप निराधार हैं।

थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार ने बताया कि मृतक के पुत्र प्रवीण की दी शिकायत पर सरपंच के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। मामले की जांच बारीकी से शुरू कर दी गई है जल्द ही आरोपी को पकड़ कर न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

