अपराध:रंजिश बनी मौत का कारण, रिटा. फौजी ने पहले हत्या की फिर खुद को मारी गोली

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2016 सीएसएफ 7.65 रिवाल्वर से दिया गया घटना को अंजाम
  • मृतक फौजी की जेब से मिली कारतूस से भरी मैगजीन

गांव नोताना में एक फौजी द्वारा अंजाम दिए गए हत्याकांड से गांव में सनसनी फैल गई है। दो मौतों (हत्या फिर आत्महत्या) के इस मामले को पुलिस दोनों के बीच आपसी रंजिश मान कर चल रही है, क्योंकि दोनों के बीच कुछ दिनों पहले किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ। इस झगड़े का कारण क्या था यह अभी कोई खुल कर बोलने को तैयार नहीं है, लेकिन इस रंजिश से दो परिवारों ने अपने दो लोगों को खो दिया। बता दें कि सेना रिटायर होकर आए फौजी रामप्रकाश ने मंगलवार की सुबह 10 बजे गांव के ही एक युवक राजबीर की पहले गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी फिर उसके बाद खुद की भी जान ले ली। फौजी रामप्रकाश उर्फ बल्लू ने गांव अपनी लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से गोली मारी। घटना की सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर दोनों शवों को कब्जे में ले जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस के अनुसार गांव नोताना में सुबह के समय मृतक राजबीर अपने नोहरे में बैठा हुआ था। उसी समय रामप्रकाश अपने घर के पिछले हिस्से से राजबीर के नोहरे में आ गया और उसको दो गोली मार दी। एक गोली राजबीर सिर व दूसरी सीने में मारी गई है। पुलिस को मौके से चार खोल व दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। राजबीर की हत्या करने के बाद फौजी रामप्रकाश सीधे अपने घर पहुंचा और अपनी कथित तौर पर कनपटी पर गोली मार ली। बता दें कि फौज से रिटायर होकर आने के बाद उसने गांव में मकान का निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया हुआ था, जिसकी वजह से वह इस समय अपने परिवार के नोहरे में रह रहा था जिसमें 3 कमरे बने हुए हैं। एक कमरे में रामप्रकाश, उसकी पत्नी व लड़का रहता था। दूसरे कमरे में उसने अपने पशु बांध रखे थे। वहीं तीसरे कमरे में पशुओं के लिए चारा डाल रखा था।

घटना स्थल पर मृतक के पीठ में छुपा हुआ चाकू
घटना स्थल पर मृतक के पीठ में छुपा हुआ चाकू

दो-तीन दिन पहले रामप्रकाश व राजबीर के बीच हुआ था झगड़ा

मृतक के राजबीर के भाई अरूण कुमार ने इस मामले में फौजी के खिलाफ पुलिस को शिकायत दी है। शिकायत में अरूण ने बताया कि वे तीन भाई हैं। जिनमें से राजबीर सबसे छोटा था। जिसकी अभी तक शादी भी नहीं हुई थी। राजबीर भैंसों को खरीदने व बेचने का कार्य करता था। मंगलवार सुबह राजबीर नोहरे में भैंसों के पास ही था ओर वह अपने घर से दुकान पर जाने की तैयारी कर रहा था। उसी समय उसे सूचना मिली की उसके भाई को रामप्रकाश ने गोली मार दी है। जिसकी सूचना के बाद वह नोहरे में गया जहां पर उसका भाई अचेत अवस्था में पड़ा हुआ था। उसके बाद वह अपने भाई को गाड़ी में डालकर उपचार के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ उप नागरिक अस्पताल में लेकर गया। जहां पर डॉक्टरों ने जांच के बाद उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। अरूण ने बताया कि दो-तीन दिन पहले ही राजबीर व रामप्रकाश के बीच में झगड़ा हुआ था। अरूण ने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर उसके भाई की मौत के कारणों का पता लगाने की मांग की है।

नजदीक से मारी गोली, परिजनों के बयान पर मामले दर्ज
^गांव नोताना में हुई वारदात के बाद मौके पर जांच के लिए पहुंची विशेषज्ञों की टीम ने बताया कि वारदात में इस्तेमाल किया गया। रिवाल्वर 2016 सीएसएफ 7.65ऑटोमेटिक है। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार राजबीर को गोली रामप्रकाश ने नजदीक से मारी। पुलिस ने मृतक रामप्रकाश की जेब से एक भरी हुई मैगजीन जिसमें से 7 कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में दोनों परिवारों के सदस्यों के बयान लिए हैं। पोस्टमार्टम करने के बाद शवों को दोनों के परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

