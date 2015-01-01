पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूलों में कोरोना:कनीना खंड में शिक्षकों व विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट आई कोरोना पॉजिटिव, लोगों के सैंपल लिए; कॉलेजों में भी दिखी लापरवाही

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
जिले के स्कूलों में कोरोना केस सामने आए हैं। इसके पीछे बड़ी वजह छोटी-छोटी लापरवाही हैं। सबसे बड़ी खामी तो ये है कि स्कूल में बहुत से बच्चे मास्क का प्रयोग ही नहीं कर रहे हैं। सुबह स्कूल में प्रवेश करते समय मास्क लगाने के बाद बच्चे उतारकर या तो जेब में रख लेते हैं।

छुट्‌टी के समय या स्कूल के अंदर इधर-उधर टहलते समय हर दूसरे बच्चे के चेहरे से मास्क गायब है। सबसे अहम ये है कि विद्यार्थियों को अभी तक अपनी खुद की अलग वोटर बोटल लाने के लिए ही नहीं कहा गया है।

इस वजह से 70 से 80 प्रतिशत विद्यार्थी बिना पानी की बोतल लिए ही स्कूल आ रहे हैं। एक ही टंकी पर पानी पीने के चलते एक से दूसरे बच्चे में संक्रमण फैलने का बड़ा खतरा है। वहीं अब सभी सीनियर सेकेंडरी (12वीं) और सेकेंडरी (10वीं) कक्षा के सभी विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

कनीना क्षेत्र में लगातार बढ़ रही कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या चिंता का विषय बनी हुई है। स्कूली विद्यार्थियों व शिक्षकों की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद स्थिति ओर भी गंभीर हो गई है। राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय कनीना के 5 शिक्षकों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इसके साथ भड़फ व कनीना के 5 विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली है। जिसके बाद से सभी अभिभावकों व विद्यार्थियों में भय बना हुआ है।

बता दें कि दो दिन पहले मोबाइल टीम के द्वारा विद्यालय से शिक्षकों व विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल लिए गए थे। जिनमें से 5 विद्यार्थियों व 5 शिक्षकों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। शिक्षा विभाग के निर्देशों के बाद कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाएं शुरू है, लेकिन अब शिक्षक व विद्यार्थियों की रिपोर्ट जांच के बाद पॉजिटिव आने से भय का माहौल बना हुआ है।

वहीं दूसरी तरफ कोटिया गांव का 10 वर्षीय बालक, 60 वर्षीय दाे महिलाएं संक्रमित मिली हैं। उन्होंने 16 नवंबर को अपना सैंपल मोबाइल टीम को दिया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट गुरुवार को पॉजिटिव आई। नंगल हरनाथ गांव का 61 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग संक्रमित मिला है।

इस बुजुर्ग ने 16 नवंबर को अपना सैंपल मोबाइल टीम नंबर दो को दिया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट गुरुवार को पॉजिटिव आ गई। कनीना में रहने वाला 30 वर्षीय पुरुष संक्रमित मिला है। इस 30 वर्षीय पुरुष ने महेंद्रगढ़ में 16 नवंबर को अपना सैंपल जमा करवाया था। जिसकी रिपोर्ट गुरुवार को पॉजिटिव आई है।

जिले में कोरोना केसों में एक सप्ताह बाद आई मामूली कमी, मगर शिक्षण संस्थाओं में हालात गैर-जिम्मेदराना

1 से 3 दिन पश्चात आ रही सैंपल रिपोर्ट

गुरुवार को मोबाइल टीम के द्वारा विभिन्न स्कूलों व अन्य स्थानों से कोरोना जांच के लिए करीब 299 सैंपल लिए गए है। जिनकी रिपोर्ट दो दिनों के अन्दर आ जाएगी। मोबाइल टीम ने ककराला के राजकीय स्कूल के नौवीं कक्षा के 28 विद्यार्थी दसवीं कक्षा के 20 विद्यार्थी व 11वीं कक्षा के 20 विद्यार्थियों सहित नौ अध्यापकों के सैंपल लिए।

कनीना के वार्ड नंबर 8 से 52 लोगों के सैंपल, नांगल मोहनपुर के पांच लोगों के सैंपल, हिंदुस्तान स्कूल के 9 अध्यापकों के व 63 विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल, ब्वॉयज स्कूल दोंगड़ा अहीर के 15 विद्यार्थियों के सैंपल लिए गए।

मोबाइल टीम के इंचार्ज सत्येंद्र चौहान ने बताया स्कूलों के साथ-साथ दूसरे लोगों को विशेषकर संक्रमित लोग जिनके संपर्क में आए उनके भी सैंपल लिए जा रहे हैं। ये सैंपल मेवात मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे जाते हैं जहां 1 से तीन दिन के पश्चात रिपोर्ट आती है। उन्होंने बताया कि कनीना के विभिन्न स्कूलों में सैंपल लिए जाएंगे।

