नियुक्ति:कनीना में एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा ने संभाला कार्यभार

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों की बैठक लेते एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा
  • अधिकारियों व मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों को बैठक में दिए दिशा-निर्देश
  • शादी समारोह कार्यक्रम में रात 10 बजे तक ही बज सकेंगे डीजे, आतिशबाजी पर पूर्ण रूप से रहेगी रोक

एसडीएम कार्यालय कनीना में मंगलवार को महेंद्रगढ़ के एसडीएम विश्राम कुमार मीणा ने कार्यभार संभाला है। कनीना उपमंडल का कार्यभार संभालते ही उन्होंने कर्मचारियों की बैठक ली। इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को समय पर अपने कार्यालय पहुंचने व आमजन के कार्य समय पर पूरे करने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए। लोगों को सरकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी देकर उनका लाभ दिलवाएं।

दोपहर बाद उन्होंने मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों की बैठक ली। जिसमें उन्होंने सभी मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों को कोविड-19 के निर्देशों का पालन करने के दिशा-निर्देश दिए। हलवाई कोरोना की जांच के बाद ही खाने बनाने का कार्य करें व कोविड़-19 के नियमों का पालन करे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने सभी मैरिज पैलेस संचालकों से मैरिज पैलेस के अन्दर साबुन से हाथ धोने व सेनेटाइजर से सेनिटाइज करने के लिए उचित व्यवस्था करवाने के लिए भी कहा। इस दौरान उन्होंने शादियों में आतिशबाजी पर पूर्ण रूप से रोक लगाने व डीजे को रात 10 बजे तक ही बजाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी मैरिज पैलेस कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करता है तो उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में सुशील मित्तल, विजय चेयरमैन, बलराम आदि मैरिज पैलेस के संचालक उपस्थित रहे।

