प्रतियोगिता:बाल महोत्सव में भाग लेकर दिखाएं प्रतिभा : एसडीएम

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद हर वर्ष की तरह इस वर्ष भी बच्चों के अंदर छुपी प्रतिभा एवं कला का प्रदर्शन दिखाने के लिए बाल महोत्सव करवा रही है। एसडीएम रणबीर सिंह ने जिले के समस्त बच्चों से इन प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेने की अपील की है। कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते यह इवेंट 10 अक्टूबर से इस वर्ष ऑनलाइन माध्यम से करवाए जा रहे हैं जो कि 10 नवंबर तक जारी रहेंगे। इसमें बच्चों के लिए 23 प्रकार की विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं अलग-अलग ग्रुपों में रखी गई है। एसडीएम रणबीर सिंह ने बच्चों से अपील की है कि वे ज्यादा से ज्यादा संख्या में चाइल्ड वेलफेयर हरियाणा डॉट कॉम ऑब्लिक बाल महोत्सव पर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा कर अपनी प्रतिभा व कला के माध्यम से अपने सपनों को साकार करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि बाल कल्याण परिषद गरीब से गरीब व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के बच्चों को ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता का बड़ा मंच प्रदान किया है इसके माध्यम से बच्चे अपनी कला व प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन करके अपने सपनों को साकार रूप प्रदान कर सकते हैं तथा अपने अंदर छुपी हुई किसी भी प्रकार की क्षमता को अलग-अलग प्रतियोगिताओं के माध्यम से लोगों तक पहुंचा सकते हैं। उन्होंने हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद का कोविड-19 के कठिन दौर में ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता करवाने व जिला बाल कल्याण परिषद की टीम की भी उनके द्वारा प्रतियोगिताओं की सफलता के लिए की जा रही मेहनत की प्रशंसा की।

