वारदात:चालक को गोली मारकर गाड़ी व सामान लूट ले गए बदमाश

कनीना2 घंटे पहले
  • अनजान को लिफ्ट देना पड़ गया भारी

कनीना-महेंद्रगढ़ रोड़ पर खंड के गांव गुढ़ा के पास गुरुवार रात्रि दो अज्ञात युवकों द्वारा गाड़ी चालक को गोली मारकर उसकी गाड़ी सहित सारा सामान छिन ले जाने की वारदात को अंजाम देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है।

घायल को उपचार के लिए कनीना उप नागरिक अस्पताल में लाया गया। जहां पर चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घायल की गंभीर स्थिति के चलते उसे हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया। घायल अनिल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह जिले के गांव डालनवास का रहने वाला है। गुरुग्राम के कादीपुर गांव के पास इंडस्ट्री एरिया में उसका यूनी स्टार मशीन टूल के नाम से ऑफिस है। जहां से वे इंडस्ट्रियल मशीन सैल करते है। अनिल ने बताया कि गुरुवार शाम करीब 7 बजे वह अपने ऑफिस से ब्रेजा कार लेकर घर के लिए निकला था।

रात करीब 10:30 बजे कनीना बस स्टैंड के पास दो युवकों ने उसे गाड़ी रोकने का ईशारा किया। जब उसने गाड़ी रोकी तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन दोनों को महेंद्रगढ़ जाना है। जिस पर उसने दोनों लड़कों को अपनी गाड़ी में बैठा लिया।

उनमें से एक लड़का गाड़ी में आगे वाली सीट पर व दूसरा लड़का पीछे बैठ गया। जब वे लोग गांव गुढ़ा के पास पहुंचे तो आगे बैठे लड़के ने उसे गाड़ी रोकने के लिए कहा व उसे गाली भी दी। इस पर उसने गाड़ी को साइड पर रोक दिया व नीचे उतर गया।

उसके बाद दोनों लड़के भी नीचे उतर गए व आगे बैठने वाले लड़के ने उसकी जांघ में गोली मार दी व उसकी गाड़ी ओर सारा सामान लेकर मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने घायल अनिल की शिकायत पर अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

मामले की तह तक पहुंचने के लिए तीन टीम गठित : एपी

वारदात की सूचना के बाद जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन के द्वारा मामले की तह तक पहुंचने के लिए तीन टीम गठित की गई है। जिनमें एक टीम सीआईए नारनौल, दूसरी टीम सीआईए महेंद्रगढ़ इंचार्ज अनिल कमांडों व तीसरी टीम कनीना थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार के नेतृत्व में गठित की गई है।

सीआईए महेंद्रगढ़ इंचार्ज अनिल कमांडो ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक के आदेश अनुसार रात 11:00 बजे ही घटना के तुरंत बाद ही पीडित के मोबाइल को लोकेशन पर लगा दिया गया था। जिसका पीछा करने पर उक्त मोबाइल निजामपुर के पास मुसोता गांव में एक ट्रक के अंदर पड़ा हुआ मिला है।

जिससे पूछताछ पर सामने आया है कि शातिर अपराधियों ने अटेली रोड़ पर ट्रक में मोबाइल को फेंका है वे स्वयं किसी दूसरे रास्ते से गाड़ी को लेकर भाग निकले है। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम के द्वारा अपराधियों की तलाश जारी है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

