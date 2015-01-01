पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण की तैयारी:कनीना थाने में लाेगों की सुविधा के लिए तैयार किया जा रहा पार्क

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
कनीना के थाने परिसर में खाली पड़ी जगह में पाैधराेपण करते कर्मचारी, इस जगह को एक छोटे पार्क के रूप में विकसित किया जा रहा है।

कनीना थाने में पुलिस कर्मचारियों के द्वारा जहां क्षेत्र में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए दिन-रात मेहनत की जा रही है। वहीं लोगों की सुविधा व थाने के सौदर्यीकरण को ध्यान में रखते हुए थाना भवन के सामने खाली पड़ी जगह में छोटे से पार्क को विकसित किया जा रहा है। जहां पर अपनी समस्या को लेकर थाने में आने वाले लोग बैठकर स्वच्छ वातावरण का आनंद ले सकेंगे।

इसके साथ-साथ वातावरण को ध्यान में रखते हुए थाना परिसर में पेड़ पौधों भी लगाए गए है। थाने के मुंशी सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि लोगों की समस्या निपटाना हमारा कार्य है लेकिन जिस जगह हम रहते है उसको सुधारना व संवारना भी हमारा कर्तव्य बनता है। इसलिए थाने के आस-पास खाली पड़ी जगह में पाैधराेपण के साथ-साथ एक छोटे सा पार्क बनाया जा रहा है ताकि थाने में आने वाले लोगों को बैठने उठने की सही सुविधा मिल सके।

