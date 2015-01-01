पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नियुक्ति:प्रेमप्रकाश बने सर्वसम्मति से बाबा गंगापुरी सेवा समिति के प्रधान

कोसली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाहड़ स्थित लोक पूज्य बाबा गंगापुरी धाम के संरक्षण के लिए गत दो दशकों से सेवारत पंजीकृत संस्था बाबा गंगापुरी सेवा समिति के लिए रविवार को सर्वसम्मति से समिति के संस्थापक महासचिव प्रेमप्रकाश यादव को प्रधान मनोनीत किया गया।

सरपंच प्रदीप कुमार शेखावत की अध्यक्षता में धाम परिसर में आयोजित एक बैठक में सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता उमेद सिंह ने यादव के नाम का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिसे समिति के उपस्थित सभी सदस्यों ने सर्वसम्मति से पारित कर उन्हें संबंधित जिम्मेवारी सौंपी।

सरपंच शेखावत ने सदस्यों से गांव की अगाध श्रद्धा के केंद्र बाबा गंगापुरी महाराज के प्रति ग्रामीणों की आस्था के अनुरूप निस्वार्थ भाव से कार्य करने का आह्वान किया। नवनियुक्त प्रधान यादव ने सभी का आभार जताते हुए संबंधित जिम्मेदारी को पूरी ईमानदारी और निष्ठा से निभाने की बात कही। बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से उमेद सिंह को संबंधित वार्ड से सदस्य भी मनोनीत किया गया।

इस मौके पर कल्याण सिंह नम्बरदार, राजसिंह पंच, दयानंद यादव, उमेद सिंह, महाबीर, हरिओम यादव, ब्रजराज शेखावत, संजय शास्त्री, अशोक कुमार, अजय सोनी, उम्मेद जांगड़ा, नरेश गोस्वामी, प्रदीप कुमार, रामबाबू, रामकुमार, सुरेंद्र व पृथ्वीसिंह सिंह समिति के सदस्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें