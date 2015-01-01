पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपील:कोरोनाकाल में मास्क को जीवनचर्या का हिस्सा बनाएं

कुंड2 दिन पहले
अतिथियों को सम्मानित करते स्कूल संचालक।

कुंड स्थित न्यू ईरा सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में शुक्रवार को कोरोना से बचाव पर जागरुकता कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस अवसर पर डॉ.अरविंद यादव सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोगों ने विद्यार्थियों को कोविड से बचाव के लिए टिप्स देते हुए मास्क को जीवनचर्या का हिस्सा बनाने की अपील की।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए डॉ.अरविंद यादव ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में अब काफी अधिक बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। यह हम सभी की लापरवाही का नतीजा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मास्क बेहद जरूरी है क्योंकि यह 90 प्रतिशत तक संक्रमण से बचाव करने में सक्षम है इसलिए जरूरी है कि मास्क को जीवनचर्या का ही हिस्सा मान लें।

कोरोना पॉजीटिव होने पर भी घबराने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है और चिकित्सकीय सलाह के अनुसार चलने पर आसानी से इसका मुकाबला किया जा सकता है। कार्यक्रम में खोल एसएचओ बिजेंद्र सिंह एवं कुंड चौकी प्रभारी ब्रह्मजीत सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से लोगों से लगातार मास्क लगाने व दो गज की दूरी की पालना की अपील की जा रही है।

इसके बाद भी हम इसकी अवहेलना कर रहे हैं जो कि बहुत ही गलत है। स्कूल निदेशक नरेंद्र यादव ने सभी अतिथियों का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि स्कूल की तरफ से सरकार व जिला प्रशासन के के दिशा-निर्देशों की पूरी पालना की जा रही है। इस मौके पर वरिष्ठ प्रवक्ता श्रीकांत यदुवंशी, उदय सिंह नांगल व मुकेश मौजूद रहे।

