पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश में अन्नदाता:टोकन देने के बावजूद नहीं ली जा रही कपास, महम मंडी में किसानों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

महमएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महम में कपास खरीदी न होने पर मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय में विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए किसान।

खरीद एजेंसी सीसीआई की मनमानी किसानों पर भारी पड़ने लगी है। सोमवार को एजेंसी ने हर दिन 50 किसानों की फसल लेने का वादा कर लगभग 200 लोगों को 27 नवंबर तक टोकन जारी किए थे। लेकिन मंगलवार को 50 की जगह केवल 20 किसानों की ही फसल खरीदी गई। इससे किसान नाराज हैं। किसानों ने मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। फसल लेने की गुहार लगाई।

फसल लेकर आए किसान संदीप धनाना, अजमेर छारा, वेदपाल, ललीत, अमित छारा, अशोक, कर्मवीर चिमनी, ईश्वर बिसान, नारायण छारा, रमेश मोखरा, तसवीर खरहर, पवन पिलाना, बेद मेंबर छारा ने बताया कि लगातार मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा है। उनकी कपास से भरी ट्रैक्टर ट्राली मंडी में खुले आसमान के नीचे खड़ी हैं। बारिश आई तो कपास का भीगना निश्चित है।

किसानों ने बताया कि मंडी में शेड के नीचे धान पड़ा है। ऐसे में वे ट्रालियों के साथ बाहर रहने को मजबूर हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार किसानों की अधिक मात्रा में फसल खरीदने सहित उन्हें सभी सुविधाएं देने का दावा करती है मगर हकीकत में किसान अपनी फसल बेचने के लिए परेशान हो रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को 50 की जगह केवल 20 ट्राली कपास लेकर खरीद बंद कर दी गई। उन्होंने कहा कि मंडी में सौ से अधिक किसान कपास लेकर आए हुए हैं। कोई अधिकारी सुनवाई नहीं कर रहा।

मिल में कपास रखने की जगह नहीं, आज लेंगे
मार्केट कमेटी सचिव देवीराम ने बताया कि उन्होंने हर दिन के हिसाब से 50 टोकन काटे थे। 27 नवंबर तक के टोकन काटे गए हैं। सोमवार को सौ किसानों की कपास लेने से मिलों में कपास उतारने के लिए जगह नहीं बची। ऐसे में सीसीआई ने और कपास खरीदने से मना कर दिया। अब बुधवार को किसानों की कपास ली जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें