सरकार का मास्टर प्लान:29.60 करोड़ रुपए से सुधरेंगी महम की सड़कें

महमएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यालय में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए शमशेर खरकड़ा।

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने महम की सड़कों के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए 29 करोड़ 60 लाख रुपए की सौगात दी है। गांव फरमाना से सैमाण रोड 2 करोड़ 82 लाख रुपए से तैयार होगी। वहीं, एक करोड़ 69 लाख रुपए से मदीना से अजायब बैंसी रोड, 5 करोड़ 81 लाख रुपए से शेखपुर तीतरी भराण मदीना निंदाना समर गोपालपुर रोड का निर्माण होगा। यह जानकारी भाजपा नेता शमशेर खरकड़ा ने दी।

गुरुवार को वे अपने कार्यालय में पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके अलावा 67 लाख रुपए से खरकड़ा से कलिंगा रोड, 2 करोड़ 63 लाख रुपए से कलानौर मोखरा मदीना गिरावड़ खरेंटी रोड, 95 लाख रुपए से भगवतीपुर रोड, 87 लाख रुपए से नेशनल हाईवे 10 समर गोपालपुर रोड का निर्माण होगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि 1 करोड़ 67 लाख से चांदी से खरेंटी रोड का निर्माण, वहीं, 2 करोड़ 41 लाख से चिड़ी वाया घरोठी, 1 करोड़ 31 लाख से का महम बाईपास से फरमाना, 3 करोड़ 40 लाख रुपए से बहु अकबरपुर से लाहली रोड तैयार होगा। इस दौरान भाजपा नेता खरकड़ा ने निर्दलीय विधायक बलराज कुंडू पर महम की जनता से झूठे वादे करने के आरोप लगाए। कहा कि अब तक वादे पूरे नहीं किए। खरकड़ा ने कहा कि बरोदा में हर गांव में जाकर हमने जनसभाएं की हैं, जिसको लेकर भाजपा काफी बढ़त में यह उपचुनाव जीतकर बरोदा का विकास करवाएगी।

रिफाइंड चीनी का उत्पादन करने वाली राेहतक की पहली मिल

नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में चीनी मिल रोहतक में गन्ने की पिराई का कार्य शुरू हो जाएगा। डीसी कैप्टन मनोज कुमार ने गुरुवार को बोर्ड ऑफ डायरेक्टर की बैठक ली। उन्होंने कहा कि मिल को चलाने के लिए जो कार्य लंबित थे, उन्हें बैठक में अंतिम रूप दे दिया है। डीसी ने कहा कि सत्र 2019-20 के दौरान चीनी मिल रोहतक का बेहतर प्रदर्शन रहा है। रिफाइंड चीनी का उत्पादन करने वाली राज्य की यह एकमात्र चीनी मिल है। किसानों को 156 करोड़ रुपए गन्ने का भुगतान किया है।

इसके अलावा 13 करोड़ 75 लाख रुपए की बिजली का निर्यात भी किया है। मिल में 5 किलोग्राम व 1 किलोग्राम की छोटी पैकिंग में चीनी का उत्पादन भी आरंभ किया है। इसके अलावा 90 लाख रुपए की बचत भी की गई है। गन्ने की अगेती किस्म का क्षेत्रफल बढ़कर 94 प्रतिशत हो गया है। डीसी ने बताया कि मिल परिसर में चीनी विक्रय केंद्र की शुरुआत सीमित समय में की गई है। यहां से 1.5 करोड़ रुपए की चीनी की बिक्री भी की जा चुकी है। मिल प्रबंध निदेशक मानव मलिक ने बताया कि मिल के सभी विभागों के बीच बेहतर तालमेल है। इसलिए चीनी मिल ने अपने पुराने रिकॉर्ड ताेड़कर नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित किए हैं। बैठक में कुल 59 बिंदुओं पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में चीनी मिल के प्रबंध निदेशक के मानव मलिक के अलावा 9 चयनित निदेशक सहित मिल के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

