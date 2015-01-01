पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सफाई व्यवस्था फेल:सफाई पर हर महीने लाखों रुपए खर्च, फिर भी सुधार नहीं

महमएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महम के फरमाणा चौक पर खुले में पड़ा कूड़ा।

हर महीने लाखों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी महम शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं है। यही आलम शहर की बाहरी काॅलोनियों में है। नगर पालिका यहां रहने वालों से सभी प्रकार के टैक्स वसूलती है, लेकिन सफाई करने व कूड़ा उठाने काॅलोनियों में कोई नहीं पहुंचता। चौक-चौराहों पर कूड़ा डालने के लिए रखने वाले डस्टबिन कई महीनों से ही गायब हैं। ऐसे में दुकानदार व लोग बगैर डस्टबिन के खुले में ही कूड़ा फेंकने को मजबूर हैं। हालांकि नगर पालिका ने डोर टू डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन के लिए ठेकेदार को हर महीने साढ़े 8 लाख रुपए के लगभग ठेका दिया है।

मगर डोर टू डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन इस समय नहीं हो रहा है। शहरवासी राजेश जिंदल, अमित, मनोज व धर्मवीर आदि का कहना है कि मुख्य मार्गों को छोड़कर अन्य तंग गलियों व बाहरी काॅलोनियों में सफाई कर्मचारी महीने में 1 दिन भी सफाई करने नहीं पहुंचते। ऐसे में गलियों में गंदगी व मच्छर पनपते हैं। नालियों की भी सफाई नहीं हो रही। पार्षद रमेश दहिया ने बताया कि नगर पालिका में 18 कर्मचारी हैं, जिनमें से कई उम्रदराज हो चुके हैं। जो काम करने के योग्य नहीं हैं। नगर पालिका ने प्राइवेट ठेकेदार को सफाई का प्रत्येक महीने लाखों रुपए का ठेका दिया है। इससे 3 दर्जन के लगभग कर्मचारी तैनात हैं।

सफाई व्यवस्था को बेहतर कराएंगे

नगर पालिका प्रधान फतेह सिंह का कहना है कि नियमित सफाई कर्मचारियों की कमी है। सफाई के नए टेंडर हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल पुराने ठेकेदार के कर्मचारी काम पर लगे हुए हैं। डोर टू डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन का ठेका है। नया ठेकेदार आने के बाद सफाई व्यवस्था को और अच्छे तरीके से सुव्यवस्थित किया जाएगा।

शिकायत पर नहीं हो रही सुनवाई

राहुल, कमल, मिंटू, राधा ने बताया की अनेक बार कर्मचारी कूड़ा एकत्रित करने के बाद उसमें आग लगा देते हैं। इससे वायु प्रदूषण फैलता है। धुंए की वजह से नजदीक रहने वाले लोगों का दम घुटता है। उन्होंने बताया कि नगरपालिका अधिकारियों को सफाई न किए जाने वाले व आग लगाने को लेकर कई बार शिकायत दी जा चुकी है। इसके बावजूद प्रधान व नगर पालिका सचिव कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहे।

