पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पानी की समस्या:महम के जलघर के 4 टैंकों का पानी खत्म, 4 दिन में एक बार होगी सप्लाई

महम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सात में से 4 ट्यूबवेल खराब, 3 से सप्लाई

शहर के बाहरी क्षेत्र में मकान मालिकों को अब 4 दिन में एक बार ही पानी की सप्लाई दी जाएगी। जलघर के चारों टैंक सूख चुके हैं। उनमें पानी नहीं है। फिलहाल नहरी पानी की बजाए जल घर में लगे ट्यूबवेल के सहारे ही पूरे महम शहर की वाटर सप्लाई चल रही है। विभागीय अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यह स्थिति लगभग सप्ताह से 10 दिनों तक जारी रहेगी। इसके बाद नहर का पानी सप्लाई में दिया जाएगा।

दो-चार दिन के बाद नहर आएगी तो टैंकों में पानी आ पाएगा। अजीत, मोटा, बलजीत, प्रोमिला, जग्गू आदि का कहना है कि सैमाण चुंगी पर सप्लाई के दौरान शुरुआती 5 मिनट गंदा पानी सप्लाई के दौरान घरों में आता है। कई बार शिकायत करने के बाद भी सुनवाई नहीं है।

महम शहर की आबादी को पानी देने के लिए शुगर मिल के सामने व बीडीपीओ कार्यालय के नजदीक जलघर बनाए गए हैं। जलघर में पानी स्टोरेज के लिए बने टैंक का वाटर लेवल फिलहाल जमीन के बराबर आ गया है। उनमें इतना पानी नहीं है कि शहरवासियों के घरों में उसकी सप्लाई दी जा सके।

जलघर परिसर में 7 ट्यूबवेल लगाए गए हैं जिनमें से 4 खराब पड़े हैं। जलापूर्ति विभाग के जेई आकाश हुड्डा ने बताया कि भिवानी ब्रांच माइनर से केवल 3 दिन ही डिग्गी में पानी आता है। इससे आधे टैंक ही भर पाते हैं। यह पानी 1 महीने भी नहीं चल पाता। शुगर मिल के सामने जलघर के भी यही हालात हैं। नहरी पानी खत्म होने पर ट्यूबवेल के सहारे ही सप्लाई करनी पड़ती है। 1 सप्ताह बाद नहर आएगी। इसके बाद पानी को रूटीन में चालू कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें