पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम ने ली करवट:जिले में 2.3 एमएम बारिश, ठंडी हवा ने लोगों को किया परेशान

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महेंद्रगढ़ के खेत में लहलहाती सरसों की फसल। - Dainik Bhaskar
महेंद्रगढ़ के खेत में लहलहाती सरसों की फसल।

महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में गुरुवार को 2.3 एमएम बारिश हुई। बारिश से फसलों को जहां लाभ मिलेगा, वहीं सूर्य देव की दिन में बढ़ती तपन कम होगी। क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 7 डिग्री वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक रहा। हल्की बारिश के बाद फसलों में भी रौनक छा गई है। क्षेत्र में सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए रहे, तथा हल्की ठंडी हवा भी चलती रही।

सुबह 8:30 बजे महेंद्रगढ़ के आसपास कहीं-कहीं हल्की बूंदा-बांदी हुई। दोपहर तक सूर्य देव बादलों के बीच से ही झांकते रहे तथा दोपहर बाद कुछ घंटे खिली धूप का लोगों ने आनंद उठाया। बादल छाए रहने व हल्की बरसात तथा ठंडी हवा से सर्दी का प्रकोप भी बना रहा। कृषि मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. दिवेश चौधरी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को भी क्षेत्र में कहीं-कहीं हल्की बरसात की संभावना रहेगी।

उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को क्षेत्र का अधिकतम तापमान जहां 28.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस था वहीं गुरुवार को यह बढ़कर 28.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक पहुंच गया। उधर क्षेत्र का न्यूनतम बुधवार को तापमान 6.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस था वहीं गुरुवार को साढे पांच डिग्री की बढ़त के साथ 11.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस अधिक रहा।

मौसम में अधिकतम आद्रता 88 प्रतिशत व न्यूनतम आद्रता 52 प्रतिशत रही। प्रदेश में महेंद्रगढ़ जिला दिन में सबसे गर्म रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें