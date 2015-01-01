पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेजेपी नेता राव ने कहा:महिलाओं काे 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण जनहित में फैसला

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन के पास बव्वा हाउस में जेजेपी कार्यकर्ता को संबोधित करते हुए जेजेपी नेता राव अमर सिंह हाल ही में विधानसभा में पारित प्रस्तावों को ऐतिहासिक कदम व जनहित में पारित प्रस्तावों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि महिलाओं के लिए सबसे बड़ी सौगात है। सरकार के इस कदम से नारी जाति का सम्मान बढ़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बीसीए के पंचायतों में 8 प्रतिशत आरक्षण की भी उन्होंने प्रशंसा की, वहीं युवाओं को 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण का कानून बनाकर युवाओं के लिए क्रांतिकारी कदम बताया।

राव ने कहा कि सरपंच आदि चुने जाने के बाद भी यदि जनता चाहेगी तो वापस हटा सकती है यह सोच पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री चौधरी देवीलाल की थी। इसी सोच को आगे बढ़ाकर उनके पड़पौत्र व डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटला कर रहे है। इस मौके पर पूर्व सरपंच कैलाश पालड़ी, पंडित मुन्नालाल शर्मा, पूर्व बार प्रधान राजकुमार यादव, मुकेश डाबला, रतनलाल सोनी, जयप्रकाश जेपी सहित अनेक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित रहे।

