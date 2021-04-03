पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एक महीने में 6 दुकानदारों को ठगने वाले को किया गिरफ्तार

महेंद्रगढ़/कनीनाएक घंटा पहले
क्षेत्र में एक महीने में आधा दर्जन लोगों को ठगी का शिकार बना चुके एक ठग को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। बताया जा रहा है कि अन्य जिलों में भी ठगी की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि पवन नाम के शातिर ठग गांव जताई जिला भिवानी का रहने वाला है।

आरोपी ने महेंद्रगढ़ में 6 लोगों को ठक चुका है। शातिर ठग को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस कप्तान चन्द्रमोहन ने सीआईए महेंद्रगढ़ की एक स्पेशल टीम बनाकर पीछे लगाया था। टीम ने बीती शाम आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर गुरुवार को एक दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया है।

दो ठगी की वारदात महेंद्रगढ़ में, 4 कनीना में, अन्य जिलों में भी दे चुका अंजाम

पुलिस प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि महेंद्रगढ़ के जाट कॉलोनी निवासी कुलदीप सिंह पुत्र राममेहर ने 28 जनवरी को सिटी थाना महेंद्रगढ़ में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि सतनाली चौक महेंद्रगढ़ पर उसकी कपड़ों की दुकान है। दोपहर बाद उसके पिता राममेहर दुकान पर मौजूद थे।

इसी दौरान एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति दुकान पर आया और बोला कि वह उसका दोस्त है। शिकायतकर्ता के पिता ने उस अज्ञात व्यक्ति को बेटे का दोस्त मानकर कपड़े व कुछ नकदी दे दिए। सूचना पर सिटी थाना महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया था। जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने नारनौल सीआईए इंचार्ज, महेंद्रगढ़ स्पेशल स्टाफ इंचार्ज व सभी एसएचओ को निर्देश दिए कि आपसी तालमेल के साथ आरोपी को जल्द पकड़ा जाए।

स्पेशल स्टाफ महेंद्रगढ़ पुलिस की टीम ने आरोपी को बीती शाम भिवानी क्षेत्र से गिरफ्तार किया है। पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी ने घटना को अंजाम देना कबूल किया है। आरोपी ने महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में 6 घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया है।

आरोपी खुद को दुकानदार या दुकानदार से संबंधित जान-पहचान वाला बता सामान लेकर भाग जाता था। आरोपी ने पहली 2 घटनाओं को अंजाम महेंद्रगढ़ शहर में और 4 घटनाओं को कनीना में अंजाम दिया है। आरोपी अन्य जिलों में भी ठगी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दे चुका है। आरोपी को अदालत महेंद्रगढ़ में पेश किया गया। न्यायालय द्वारा आरोपी को 1 दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया गया है।

