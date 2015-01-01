पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महत्वाकांक्षी याेजना:29 डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी की सफाई पर खर्च हाेंगे 66 लाख 39 हजार, योजना के तहत नहर होंगी साफ

महेंद्रगढ़40 मिनट पहले
नहर विभाग ने क्षेत्र की डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व माइनाें की सफाई करने की महत्वाकांक्षी याेजना बनाई है। विभाग के अधिकारियों की माने ताे इस बार सभी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व माइनरों की सफाई मनरेगा याेजना के तहत काम करने वाले ग्रामीण मजदूरों से करवाई जाएगी।

इसके प्रथम चरण में 29 डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व माइनाें की सफाई के लिए करीब 66 लाख 39 हजार रुपए का अनुमानित खर्च का बजट बनाया गया है। बता दें कि क्षेत्र में बनी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व माइनराें की टेल तक पानी पहुंचाने की कवायद काे अमलीजामा पहनाने के लिए नहर विभाग के अधिकारियों ने विशेष याेजना बनाई है।

इस याेजना के तहत इस बार ना केवल माइनरों व डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी की साफ-सफाई मनरेगा याेजना के तहत करवाई जाएगी, अपितु इस मॉनिटरिंग भी विभाग के उच्चाधिकारी करेंगे। विभाग के अधिकारियों की माने ताे इससे दाेहरा लाभ हाेगा। ना केवल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी व माइनराें की साफ-सफाई बेहतर तरीके से हाेगी, अपितु स्थानीय मजदूरों काे भी इससे काम मिलेगा।

मनरेगा याेजना के तहत इन डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी और माइनाें की हाेगी साफ सफाई
विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रामगढ़ डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 6 लाख 37 हजार, बसई डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 8 लाख 33 हजार, रामपुरी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 10 लाख 45 हजार, नौताना माइनर पर 3 लाख 75 हजार, छितरौली माइनर पर 1 लाख 70 हजार, बवाना डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 4 लाख 25 हजार, खेड़ी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 3 लाख 85 हजार, झगडाेली डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 53 हजार, नांगल माइनर पर 2 लाख, कपूरी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 1 लाख 15 हजार, झूक डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 1 लाख 9 हजार, निहालवास माइनर पर 72 हजार, खातोदड़ा माइनर पर 1 लाख 57 हजार, लावन डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 99 हजार रुपए, सिसोठ माइनर पर 1 लाख 23 हजार, देवास डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 1 लाख 10 हजार रुपए, भोजावास डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 37 हजार, भांडोर डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 1 लाख 83 हजार रुपए, नांगल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 38 हजार रुपए, महेंद्रगढ़ डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 3 लाख 85 हजार रुपए, जैरपुर माइनर पर 1 लाख 30 हजार रुपए, जाटवास माइनर पर 1 लाख 38 हजार रुपए, बुचौली डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 98 हजार रुपए, निभेहंडा डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 1 लाख रुपए, खायरा माइनर पर 39 हजार 300 रुपए, धोली माइनर पर 1 लाख 96 हजार रुपए, मोहम्मदपुर डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 3 लाख ी60 हजार रुपए, डैरोली माइनर पर 26 हजार 690 रुपए व राता डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी पर 12 हजार रुपए के बजट के साथ साफ सफाई की याेजना बनी है।

माइनर व डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी की सफाई इस बार मनरेगा याेजना के तहत करवाई जाएगी। इसके लिए करीब-करीब सभी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी की सफाई के लिए अनुमानित बजट तैयार किया गया है। जल्द ही इस पर का शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। - कृष्ण कुमार, एससी नहर विभाग नारनाैल।

