सुधार:महेंद्रगढ़ बस स्टैंड का 7. 26 लाख से होगा मरम्मत कार्य

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • बस स्टैंड निर्माण के बाद पहली बार होगा पूरे परिसर का सौंदर्यीकरण

शहर के बस स्टैंड का करीब 7 लाख रुपए से रंग राेगन व मरम्मत का कार्य होगा। इसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग ने रोडवेज के कहने पर बजट बनाकर भेजा है। बस स्टैंड निर्माण के बाद पहली बार पूरे परिसर में पेंट किया जाएगा। कुछ वर्ष पहले लाल मिट्टी अंदर के कुछ हिस्से में करवाई गई थी, परंतु बाहर से भवन पर पेंट नहीं होने से काफी पुराना नजर आने लगा था।

अब बस स्टैंड पर रोडवेज के सब डिपो का निर्माण हो चुका है तो पुराना नजर आ रहा बस स्टैंड परिसर भी नया होना चाहिए। भास्कर ने 26 दिसंबर के अंक में इस समाचार को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। जिस पर विभाग ने इसका बजट बनाकर विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को अप्रूवल के लिए भेजा है।

मेंटिनेंस के अभाव में जर्जर होने लगा था नगर का बस स्टैंड : करीब तीन दशक पहले महेंद्रगढ़ में बस स्टैंड शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स की जगह पर था। इसके बाद वर्ष 17 सितंबर 1988 को महेंद्रगढ़ में नया बस स्टैंड बनाने का शिलान्यास तत्कालीन राज्य परिवहन मंत्री धर्मवीर सिंह ने किया। जिसे बनने में 7 वर्ष लगे।

इसके बनने के बाद तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री भजनलाल ने 16 अक्टूबर 1995 में इसका उद्घाटन किया था। बस स्टैंड परिसर में ड्राइविंग ट्रेनिंग स्कूल भी चलाया जा रहा है, जिसमें हजारों युवक हर वर्ष ड्राइविंग की ट्रेनिंग लेते हैं। बस स्टैंड का भवन कई जगह से जर्जर होने लगा है। दक्षिण द्वार की तरफ तो भवन की उपर से दीवार पूरी जर्जर हो चुकी है।

यदि इसकी मरम्मत नहीं हुई तो इसके गिरने का खतरा बन सकता है। बाहर से देखने से लगता है कि बस स्टैंड निर्माण के बाद शायद ही पूरे भवन पर रंग-पेंट हुआ हो। इसके अलावा बस स्टैंड भवन में बने महिला प्रतीक्षालय के अंदर दो शौचालय भी बने हैं, परंतु दोनों शौचालय पानी की लीकेज के कारण बंद हैं, तथा शौचालयों के गेट भी टूटे हैं।

बजट अप्रूवल होने के बाद रंग-पेंट के साथ-साथ भवन की छोटी-मोटी मरम्मत के कार्य व एक-दो जगह से पार्क साइड की नीची दीवार को भी उंचा उठाया जाएगा।

बस स्टैंड भवन पर रंग-पेंट करवाने को लेकर बजट बनाने के लिए संबंधित विभाग से चिट्ठी मिली थी। इस आधार पर 7 लाख 26 हजार का बजट बनाकर विभाग को भेज दिया है। अप्रूवल आने के बाद काम शुरु करवा दिया जाएगा। -विनय कुमार, जेई, पीडब्ल्यूडी बीएंडआर, महेंद्रगढ़।

