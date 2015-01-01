पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गलत रिपोर्ट बनाने का आराेप:कनीना के तत्कालीन तहसीलदार, कानूनगो समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मुकदमा दर्ज

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गैर मुमकिन भूमि काे कृषि बता गलत रिपोर्ट बनाने का आराेप

गैर मुमकिन भूमि (खेती के अयोग्य जमीन) काे कृषि बता कर रिपोर्ट बनाने व गलत बंटवारे की शिकायत पुलिस ने कनीना के तत्कालीन तहसीलदार, कानूनगो समेत 6 लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी सहित विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

शिकायतकर्ता आशुतोष व उसके परिवार के सदस्यों ने हरियाणा के डीजीपी को शिकायत भेज कर कनीना के तहसीलदार, कानूनगो समेत कई लोगों पर अपनी जमीन की गैर मुमकिन प्रकृति को छिपाकर कृषि भूमि दिखाते हुए गलत रिपोर्ट बनाने का आरोप लगाया था। पीड़ित ने शिकायत में बताया था कि उसकी व उसके पारिवारिक सदस्यों की 3 रकबा 3 कनाल 3 मरला गैर मुमकिन भूमि कस्बा कनीना के वार्ड नंबर 9 में स्थित है और वह राजस्व रिकार्ड में उसका मालिक है।

इस भूमि का हिस्सेदारों द्वारा आपसी सहमति से या किसी सक्षम दीवानी न्यायालय द्वारा अभी तक तकसीम (बंटवारा) नहीं हुई है। इस कारण अभी तक यह संयुक्त भूमि चली आ रही है। इस भूमि की प्रकृति पिछले लगभग 20 वर्षों से अधिक समय से गैर मुमकिन आबादी के रूप में है। इस भूमि पर कोई कृषि उत्पादन नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए इस भूमि के तकसीम का अधिकार केवल मात्र सिविल कोर्ट को है। राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों को इस भूमि की तकसीम का अधिकार कानून प्राप्त नहीं है। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार उसने व उसके परिजनों ने इस भूमि पर एक भवन का निर्माण करके उसे गुडगांव ग्रामीण बैंक शाखा कार्यालय कनीना को किराए पर दिया हुआ है। इसके अतिरिक्त उपरोक्त भूमि में तीन दुकानें बनाई हुई हैं। जो काफी वर्षों से किराए पर दी हुई हैं।

इन पर लगाया आराेप
शिकायतकर्ता ने डीजीपी काे भेजी शिकायत में बताया कि तहसील कार्यालय में कर्णसिह, भगत सिंह पुत्र सुमेर सिंह पुत्र नेत राम निवासी कनीना, कमल सिंह तत्कालीन तहसीलदार एवं सहायक कलेक्टर कनीना वर्तमान में नूंह जिला मेवात में पदस्थ, अशोक कुमार गिरदावर तहसील कार्यालय कनीना, मंजीत सेवादार तहसील कार्यालय कनीना व विक्रम सिंह चौकीदार कस्बा कनीना ने साजबाज होकर उसे व उसके परिजनों को नाजायज तौर पर नुकसान पहुंचाने व गलत रिकॉर्ड तैयार करने का आरोप लगाया है। इस पर डीजीपी ने कनीना पुलिस को इस मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाही करने के निर्देश दिए थे। इस पर कनीना पुलिस न 6 लोगों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

