पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:सड़कों पर गांव की बेटियों को सैर करते देख बनाया प्लान, ग्राम सभा में लेंगे पार्क के नामकरण का निर्णय

सतनाली मंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नांवा में स्थित निर्माणाधीन पार्क।

गांव नांवा में बन रहे है इस महिला पार्क के निर्माण में लाखों रुपए की राशि खर्च होनी है। ऐसे में एक स्कीम की जगह विभिन्न स्कीमों के तहत राशि खर्च की जा रही है। पार्क के निर्माण में मनरेगा, डी-प्लान, पंचायत फंड, वित्त आयोग सहित विभिन्न स्कीमों के तहत मिलने वाली राशि खर्च की जा रही है।

गांव में पार्क न होने के कारण सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी गांव की बेटियों व महिलाओं के सामने आ रही थी। सुबह-सुबह सैर करते वक्त गांव की बेटियां व महिलाए सड़कों पर सैर करते देखी जा सकती हैं। उनकी परेशानी को देखते हुए गांव में महिलाओं व बेटियों के लिए भी पार्क बनवाने का फैसला लिया गया।

इसके उपरांत बेटियों व महिलाओं को सुबह की सैर के लिए गांव में पार्क बनवाने के लिए ग्राम सभा में प्रस्ताव लाया गया, जगह तलाश कर पंचायत की भूमि पर इसे डेवेलप करने के प्रारूप बनाया गया। पार्क की देखरेख के लिए महिलाओं को कमान सौंपने के बारे में विचार-विमर्श जारी है।

ग्राम सभा में चर्चा के बाद ही आवश्यकतानुसार पार्क में महिलाओं की नियुक्ति व पार्क का नाम महिला के नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया जाएगा। उनका लक्ष्य है कि वर्तमान में जल्द से जल्द पार्क का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो और बेटियों व महिलाओं को जल्द से जल्द पार्क की सौगात मिले।

जल्द पूरा होगा निर्माण : ग्राम सचिव
नांवा ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा बेटियों व महिलाओं के लिए यह पार्क बनाया जा रहा है। उक्त पार्क महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित रहेगा और पार्क में पुरूषों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा। इसका निर्माण कार्य तेजी से करवाया जा रहा है।-अमित कुमार, ग्राम सचिव

ये हमारा पार्क है। पढ़ी लिखी ग्राम पंचायत का फायदा अब धरातल पर दिखाई देने लगा है। ये इसी का परिणाम है कि गांव में पार्क विकसित हो रहा है। -प्रीति नांवा

नांवा में अभी तक एक भी पार्क नहीं था जिसके कारण हम सुबह की सैर आदि करने सड़कों, गलियों आदि में घूमते थे। अब पार्क बनने की खुशी है हम सुबह शाम जाकर स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले सकेंगे। - मनीषा नांवा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें