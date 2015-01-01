पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर:कॉलेजों में रेगुलर की बजाय रोस्टर के अनुसार हफ्ते में 2 दिन ही लग रही कक्षाएं, तीन घंटे होती है पढ़ाई

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
डाइट हाल में याेगाभ्यास करते हुए पीटीअाई।
  • पीटीआई-डीपीई को सिखाई जा रही योग क्रियाएं, प्रशिक्षित होने के बाद बच्चों को सिखाएंगे

हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद एवं हरियाणा योग परिषद के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में जिला भर के पीटीआई डीपीई के लिए योग प्रशिक्षण का दूसरा बैच गुरुवार को शुरू हो गया। इस प्रशिक्षण शिविर के दूसरे बैच का आयोजन डाइट प्रांगण में किया जा रहा है।

शिविर व्यवस्थापक निलेश मुद्गल ने बताया कि हरियाणा योग परिषद के चेयरमैन डॉ. जयदीप आर्य के सुझाव एवं कोशिशों से हरियाणा राज्य के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में कक्षा 6 से कक्षा 10 के विद्यार्थियों को योग शिक्षा से सीधा जोड़ने के लिए प्रत्येक विद्यालय के पीटीआई डीपीई अथवा सामान्य शिक्षक को योग का सात दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

इस प्रशिक्षण के अंतर्गत जिला महेंद्रगढ़ में 100 शिक्षकों का प्रशिक्षण गुरुवार से महेंद्रगढ़ नगर में डुलाना रोड स्थित डाइट प्रांगण में शुरू किया गया है। योग प्रशिक्षण के इस दूसरे बैच में खंड अटेली, खंड करीना तथा खंड नारनौल के शिक्षक भाग ले रहे हैं।

जिला परियोजना संयोजक विजेंद्र श्योराण और सहायक परियोजना संयोजक खुशीराम यादव की देखरेख में चलने वाले इस शिविर में शिक्षकों को सुबह सूर्य नमस्कार, योगिक जोगिंग, प्राणायाम, योगासन एवं षटकर्मों की ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। यह प्रशिक्षण योग शिक्षक नितिन यादव सुनील देवी और कविता देवी के द्वारा दिया जा रहा है। इसके पश्चात पतंजलि योग दर्शन, गीता सार एवं थ्योरी क्लासेज ली जाती हैं ।

दूसरे बैच के शुभारंभ अवसर पर डाइट के वरिष्ठ लेक्चरर लाल सिंह यादव एवं डॉ. सुरेंद्र शास्त्री ने प्रशिक्षुओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही है यह प्रशिक्षण योजना विद्यालय के बच्चों के लिए एक वरदान सिद्ध हो सकती है किसके साथ-साथ यहां प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रहे सभी पीटीआई डीपी एवं अन्य शिक्षक भी व्यक्तिगत रूप से योग को अपने जीवन में डालने का भरसक प्रयास इस शिविर के दौरान करें।

इस प्रशिक्षण के बाद में केवल आप बच्चों के लिए खेलों द्वारा शारीरिक विकास करा सकेंगे बल्कि योग को उसमें जोड़ कर शारीरिक मानसिक और आत्मिक विकास भी साथ में जोड़ सकेंगे।

सहायक परियोजना संयोजक खुशीराम यादव ने बताया कि प्रथम बैच में महेंद्रगढ़ खंड और कनीना खंड के पीटीआई डीपी ने प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त किया। शिविर के संचालन में पतंजलि योग समिति और भारत स्वाभिमान द्वारा विशेष सहयोग किया जा रहा है।

डाइट प्रशासन एवं डाइट प्राचार्य सुभाष चंद्र जी का भी भरपूर सहयोग प्राप्त हो रहा है। इस अवसर पर जुगबीर सिंह, सुनील डुलाना, सनी कौशिक, सरोजबाला, संदीप कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, राजेश सिंह, विकास आर्य, जीतेन्द्र, देवेंद्र जोशी, मनोज कौशिक, आदि सहित हनी को पीटीआई डीपीई उपस्थित रहे।

