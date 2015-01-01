पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:42 दिन बाद सदर थाना पाली से महेंद्रगढ़ हुआ शिफ्ट, 65 गांवों को मिलेगी राहत

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
सदर थाना महेंद्रगढ़ पाली से 42 दिन बाद वापस महेंद्रगढ़ शिफ्ट हाे गया है। बुधवार काे सिटी थाना परिसर में पुराने थाना भवन में विधिवत शुरू हुआ। बता दें कि सदर व सिटी थाना अलग-अलग हुए थे। थाना सदर महेंद्रगढ़ को गांव पाली में शिफ्ट किया गया था। जबकि सदर थाना भवन में सिटी थाना महेंद्रगढ़ खोला गया था।

9 अक्टूबर काे थाना सदर महेंद्रगढ़ को पाली गांव में अस्थाई रूप से शिफ्ट किया गया था। जिसका पुलिस अधीक्षक चन्द्रमोहन ने हवन कराकर उद्धघाटन किया था। बाद में क्षेत्र के लोगों ने वापस सदर थाना को महेंद्रगढ़ में ही कहीं शिफ्ट करने के लिए पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री प्राे. रामबिलास शर्मा से मुलाकात की थी।

पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री ने इसके लिए गृह मंत्री अनिल विज व सीएम से भी दूरभाष पर बातचीत की थी। लाेगाें ने इसके लिए एसपी चन्द्रमोहन से मिलकर आग्रह किया था। साथ ही ज्ञापनदिया था कि थाना सदर महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ में ही कई जगह देख कर शिफ्ट किया जाए।

इसके बाद पुलिस प्रशासन हरकत में आया। शहर में अनेक जगह इसके लिए भवन देखे गए। लेकिन कहीं काेई सही स्थिति नहीं बनी। अब पुराने सदर थाने भवन में पुलिस कर्मचारियों के लिए बने बैरक में ही सदर थाने काे शिफ्ट किया गया है। सदर थाना एरिया के 65 गांवों की शिकायत फिर से महेंद्रगढ़ में सुनीं जाएगी।

सदर थाने में ये गांव किए गए हैं शामिल : पाली में स्थानांतरित किए गए थाने में 65 गांवों को शामिल किया गया है। जिसमें गांव आदलपुर, आकोदा, आनावास, बचीनी, बलायचा, बसई, बेरी, भुरजट, बुचावास, बुडिन, बैरावास, छाजियावास, चामधेड़ा, चीतलांग, डेरोली अहीर, डेरोली जाट, देवास, देवराली, धोली, दुलोठ, गड़ानिया, गढ़ी, गागड़वास, गुलावला, जांडडियावास, जाट, जासावास, झगडौली, झूक, जोनावास, कैमला, खातीवास, खातोद, खेड़ा, खेड़की, खैरोली, कोथलकला, कोथल खुर्द, खुडाना, कुक्सी, कुराहवटा, खातोदड़ा, लावन, माजरा कंला, मेघनवास, नानगवास, नांगल हरनाथ, नांगल सिरोही, नीची भाडोंर, निहालवास, निंबी, निम्बेहड़ा, पहाड़वास, पल, पाल, पाली, पालड़ी पनिहार, पाथेड़ा, राठीवास, सिगड़ा, सिगडी, सिसोठ, सुरजनवास, ऊंची भांडोर व उष्मापुर गांव को शामिल किया गया था।

