नपा की कार्रवाई:दिवाली के बाद हालात सुधरते न देख नपा ने हटाया दुकानों का अतिक्रमण

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के तहत दुकानों के बाहर रखे सामान को ट्रैक्टर में डालते नपा कर्मचारी। अभियान की टीम को देखकर दुकानदार अपनी साइकिल को समेटता हुआ।
  • बाहर रखे सामान को पालिका कर्मचारियों ने किया जब्त, जाम के कारण दीपावली के बाद से बाजारों के हालात थे काफी खराब

शहर के बाजारों में अतिक्रमण के कारण बन रही जाम की स्थिति से निजात दिलवाने को लेकर पालिका ने अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान सोमवार से शुरु कर दिया। जो शुक्रवार तक चलेगा। पहले दिन अभियान को लेकर कोई ज्यादा सख्ती नजर नहीं आई। यहीं कारण रहा कि अभियान के कुछ देर बाद ही मार्गों पर फिर से अतिक्रमण नजर आया।

इस दौरान पालिका कर्मचारियों ने दुकानों के आगे बैंच, तख्त, होर्डिंग व अन्य विज्ञापन व सामान रखने के साजो-सामान को उठा कर जब्त किया, वहीं आगे से सामान रखने पर कार्रवाई की भी चेतावनी दी। शहर के बाजारों में जाम के कारण बुरी तरह से परेशान लोगों को राहत देने के उद्देश्य से पालिका प्रशासन नींद से जागा और सोमवार से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान शुरू कर दिया।

पालिका जेई रोहित कुमार, दारोगा राजेन्द्र सिंह, रिंकू सहित पालिका के अन्य कर्मचारियों द्वारा चलाए गए अभियान के तहत नगरपालिका कार्यालय से सब्जीमंडी रोड, आजाद चौक, शंकर मार्केट, ब्रह्मदेव चौक, विश्वकर्मा चौक शॉपिंग कॉम्पलैक्स के कुछ हिस्से में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया। अभियान के दौरान दुकानों के आगे रखे सामान को उठाना शुरू किया तो यह देखकर अन्य दुकानदारों ने अपने-अपने सामान को पहले ही समेटना शुरू कर दिया।

इस दौरान पालिका कर्मचारी लोगों के विज्ञापन बोर्ड, बैंच, तख्त व अन्य सामान को उठाकर पालिका वाहन में डालते नजर आए। साथ ही पालिका जेई रोहित कुमार ने चेतावनी दी कि दुकानदार अपने सामान को रोड पर ना लगाए। मंगलवार से अभियान क पुलिस के सहयोग से ओर सख्ती के साथ चलाया जाएगा।

बिना किसी भेदभाव के सभी लोगों के रोड पर रखे सामान को जब्त कर लिया जाएगा। इसलिए सभी लोग अपने सामान को निर्धारित स्थान तक ही रखे और आवागमन में बाधक न बने यह आमजन व व्यापारी सभी के हित में हैं।

नाके हटे तब से बाजारों में जाम की स्थिति

दीपावली पर्व से एक सप्ताह पहले से ही नगर के बाजारों में काफी भीड़ उमड़ रही है। लोगों ने भी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों के सामान को कुछ आगे तक लगा लिया था ।जो आज भी जारी है। दीपावली पर्व पर तो पुलिस द्वारा तीन दिनों तक मेन बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगाने के लिए नाके लगा दिए थे, जिससे काफी राहत मिली थी।

परंतु जब से नाके हटे तब से बाजारों में जाम की स्थिति काफी विकट हो गई है। अब जब विवाहोत्सव का सीजन चल रहा है। इससे बाजारों में खरीददारी के लिए काफी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ आ रही है। लोग महेंद्रगढ़ में पुराने समय के बाजारों को आधुनिक नगर के बाजार समझते हुए अपने वाहनों को सीधे बाजारों में ले जाकर जहां रोड पर थोड़ी सी जगह मिली वहां खड़ा करके अपनी खरीददारी में व्यस्त हो जाते हैं। पीछे से वहां जाम की स्थिति बनने से लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

यहां वाहनों के कारण बनी रहती है जाम की स्थिति
शहर के 11 हट्‌टा बाजार, आजाद चौक, सिनेमा राेड, सब्जी मंडी के पास, शंकर मार्केट, सीएसडी कैंटीन, किलारोड, रेलवे रोड, माता मसानी चौक के पास, विश्वकर्मा चौक सहित अन्य बाजारों में अतिक्रमण के अलावा रोड पर अवैध पार्किंग बनाकर खड़े किए जाने वाले वाहनों के दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है।

प्रशासन भी इस समस्या से भलीभांति परिचित है परंतु कार्रवाई में ढिलाई का मतलब लोगों की समझ से परे हैं। व्यापारी भी पालिका कर्मचारियों को यही बात करते रहे कि जाम अतिक्रमण के कारण ही नहीं अपितु रोड पर खड़े वाहनों के कारण लग रहा है प्रशासन पहले इन वाहन चालकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करे तो बाजारों में जाम की स्थिति नहीं रहेगी।

