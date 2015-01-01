पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पंचायत व ग्रामीणों के तालमेल के बाद 20 सालों के अवैध कब्जे हटे, राेड पर इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स लगाने का काम शुरू

मंडी अटेली3 घंटे पहले
मंडी अटेली में जेसीबी के जरिए अवैध कब्जे ध्वस्त कराते कर्मचारी।

कई वर्षों से किए गए अतिक्रमण व अवैध कब्जे को ग्राम पंचायत कांटी ने आपसी सामंजस्य से हटवाया। इसके बाद सार्वजनिक रास्ते पर इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल्स के रोड बनाने का कार्य शुरू किया गया। ग्राम सरपंच देवी सिंह ने पूर्व रिटायर्ड गिरदावर कंवर सिंह, सहायक शेरसिंह, ग्राम सचिव सुरेंद्र जांगिड़ की मौजूदगी में पैमाइश करवाकर रोड बनाने का काम शुरू करवाया।

सरपंच ने बताया सार्वजनिक रास्ते पर अवैध कब्जों के कारण रास्ता साढ़े 16 फीट का रास्ता मात्र 3 फुट की पगडंडी के रूप में बचा हुआ था, जिससे आवागमन में काफी परेशानी हो रही थी। अवैध कब्जे के कारण रास्ते में गंदे पानी की निकासी नहीं होने से मक्खी-मच्छरों का प्रकोप के साथ अन्य प्रकार की दिक्कतें हो रही थी। गांव के इस अवैध कब्जे को पुलिस व प्रशासन की बजाय ग्रामीणों की मदद व आपसी समझाइश से हटाने पर सहमति बनी।

उसके बाद रास्ते से 4 पक्के मकान व रास्ते पर 100 फीट लंबी बनाई गई दीवार को जेसीबी की मदद से तोड़कर अतिक्रमण मुक्त करवाया गया। इस काम में रतीराम यादव, बेनी प्रसाद, शिवचरण पंच, हनुमान रिटायर्ड कप्तान, अजय कुमार, शमशेर, राजेश ने सहयोग किया।

