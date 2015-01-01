पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिणाम घाेषित:महेंद्रगढ़ में अजीत यादव बने प्रधान, धर्मबीर उप-प्रधान, संदीप शर्मा बने सचिव, सुबोध को चुना गया सह-सचिव

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कनीना बार एसोसिएशन के नवनियुक्त प्रधान को बधाई देेते अधिवक्तागण।
  • महेंद्रगढ़ और कनीना बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव का परिणाम घाेषित

महेंद्रगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव शुक्रवार को शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुए। चुनाव में प्रधान पद के लिए अजीत यादव तथा सचिव के लिए संदीप शर्मा विजेता घोषित किए गए। अन्य तीन पदों पर एक-एक नामांकन आने के कारण वे पहले ही निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो गए थे।

सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हुए चुनाव, शाम 5 बजे घोषित हुए परिणाम महेंद्रगढ़ बार के चुनाव सुबह 9 बजे शुरु होकर शाम साढे चार बजे तक शांतिप्रिय माहौल में सम्पन्न हुए। इस दौरान बार के कुल 234 सदस्यों में से 211 सदस्यों ने ही अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। प्रधान के चुनाव में दो वोट कैंसिल हुए वहीं सचिव पद के चुनाव में एक मत कैंसिल हुआ। शाम करीब पांच बजे चुनाव अधिकारी सतीश यादव ने विजेता उम्मीदवारों के नाम घोषित किए।

प्रधान 40 तो सचिव 52 मतों से जीते
बार चुनाव में प्रधान पद के लिए तीन उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। यह अलग बात है कि तीसरे उम्मीदवार रविन्द्र यादव ने नामांकन के बाद चुनाव लड़ने से पीछे हट गए थे। ऐसे में मैदान में डटे दो ही उम्मीदवारों के बीच टक्कर रही। अजीत यादव को 124 मत मिले। जबकि राजेन्द्र शेखावत को 84 मत मिले। 40 वोटों से अजीत यादव विजयी रहे। एक वोट प्रधान पद के उम्मीदवार रविन्द्र यादव के खाते में भी गया।

वहीं सचिव पद के लिए अंजेय कुमार और संदीप शर्मा मैदान में थे जिनमें से अंजेय को 79 तथा संदीप शर्मा को 131 वोट मिले, 52 वोटों से संदीप शर्मा विजयी रहे। गौरतलब है कि उप प्रधान धर्मवीर, खजांची अमित यादव, सह सचिव सुबोध शर्मा निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हुए।

जीत के बाद नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान अजीत यादव व सचिव संदीप शर्मा ने सभी अधिवक्ताओं का आभार जताते हुए कहा कि वे हमेशा बार के सभी अधिवक्ताओं को साथ लेकर चलेंगे तथा बार की समस्याओं के समाधान को लेकर भी तत्पर रहेंगे।

कनीना बार एसोसिएशन में शुक्रवार को बार प्रधान पद के लिए चुनाव करवाए गए। जिसमें अधिवक्ता कुलदीप यादव को प्रधान चुना गया है। बता दें कि कनीना बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान पद के लिए तीन उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। कनीना बार एसोसिएशन में कुल 91 वोट है। जिनमें से चुुनाव के दौरान सभी मतदाताओं के द्वारा अपने मत का इस्तेमाल किया गया। इन चुनावों में प्रधान पद के लिए विजेता रहे उम्मीदवार अधिवक्ता कुलदीप यादव ने 44 मत प्राप्त किए। वहीं उनके प्रतिद्वंदी अधिवक्ता ओमप्रकाश ने 37 व अधिवक्ता वेदप्रकाश गुज्जर ने 10 मत प्राप्त किए। चुनाव सम्पन्न होने के बाद अधिवक्ताओं ने चुने गए नवनियुक्त प्रधान कुलदीप यादव को उनकी इस सफलता पर बधाई दी।

सह सचिव के पद के लिए दो उम्मीदवारों के द्वारा नामांकन किया गया था
बता दें कि कनीना बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव के लिए 26 अक्टूबर से नामांकन लिए गए थे। जिसमें प्रधान पद के लिए के लिए 6 उम्मीदवारों, उपप्रधान पद के लिए तीन व सह सचिव के पद के लिए दो उम्मीदवारों के द्वारा नामांकन किया गया था।

लेकिन 27 अक्टूबर को नामांकन वापस लेने की वजह से प्रधान पद के लिए केवल तीन उम्मीदवार अधिवक्ता ओम प्रकाश रामबास, वेदप्रकाश गुर्जर व कुलदीप कुमार ही मैदान में बचे थे। वहीं सर्वसम्मति से मीनाक्षी यादव को उपप्रधान, अखिल अग्रवाल को सेक्रेटरी, सुमन यादव को ज्वाइंट सेक्रेटरी व सोमवीर को कोषाध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया था। प्रधान पद के लिए शुक्रवार को चुनाव करवाए गए जिनमें अधिवक्ता कुलदीप यादव ने 44 मत प्राप्त कर अपनी जीत सुनिश्चित की है।

