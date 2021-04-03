पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महेंद्रगढ़ जिला मुख्यालय मुद्दा:सप्ताह में एक दिन महेंद्रगढ़ में बैठेंगे सभी अधिकारी, यहीं से करने होंगे कार्य

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • बार एसाेसिएशन और सामाजिक संगठनाें ने जताया आभार
  • आदेश; जिले के सभी जिलास्तरीय अधिकारी, जो नारनौल में नियुक्त हैं, वे प्रत्येक मंगलवार को महेंद्रगढ़ में कार्य करेंगे

महेंद्रगढ़ क्षेत्र के लाेगाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब जिले के सभी विभागाें के अधिकारी मंगलवार काे महेंद्रगढ़ में बैठ कर क्षेत्र के लाेगाें के कार्याें का निपटारा करेंगे। इस संबंध में सरकार की तरफ से आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। इन आदेशाें के जारी हाेने के बाद बार एसाेसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ व क्षेत्र के सामाजिक संगठनाें ने खुशी जाहिर की है।

बता दें कि महेंद्रगढ़ के लाेग लंबे समय से बार एसाेसिएशन के बैनर तले संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। बीते वर्ष 32 दिन धरना चला था। इस वर्ष लघु सचिवालय में बार एसाेसिएशन के सदस्याें के साथ क्षेत्र के सामाजिक संगठन 74 दिन से धरने पर है। इस दाैरान अधिकारियाें के घेराव, लघु सचिवालय के मुख्य द्वार पर तालाबंद, दाे बार शहर बंद, स्टेट हाईवे जाम के अतिरिक्त क्रमिक भूख हडताल, सांसद, पूर्व मंत्री, डिप्टी सीएम व सीएम तक ज्ञापन भेजे जा चुके हैं। गुरुवार को इतने लंबे संघर्ष के बाद क्षेत्र के लाेगाें काे सरकार की तरफ से एक राहत की खबर मिली।
बार प्रधान ने सरकार की औपचारिक कार्रवाही पर जताया आभार

महेंद्रगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान अजीत यादव एडवोकेट ने सरकार व मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा महेंद्रगढ़ में सेशन कोर्ट की स्थापना के लिए औपचारिक कार्यवाही शुरू करने के लिए आभार जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने महेंद्रगढ़ कि जनता कि भावनाओं का सम्मान किया है।

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को विश्वास दिलाते हुए कहा कि सरकार द्वारा महेंद्रगढ़ को दिए गए सम्मान का ऋण ब्याज सहित चुकाया जाएगा। प्रधान ने बार एसोसिएशन नारनौल के हवाले से छपे समाचार पत्र पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि समाचार तथ्यों को तोड़ मरोड़ कर पेश किया है। जो तथ्यों खिलाफ़ है। क्योंकि महेंद्रगढ़ में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय की स्थापना किया जाना एक अपवाद है।

क्योंकि महेंद्रगढ़ स्वतंत्र भारत के समय से जिला रहा है और यहां जिला स्तरीय कार्यालय व जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय स्थापित करने के लिए किसी स्टैंडर्ड व क्राइटेरिया निर्धारित करने कि आवश्यकता नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे भी महेंद्रगढ़ में न्यायालय कक्ष व निवास स्थान की उचित व्यवस्था है। सरकार का कोई अतिरिक्त खर्च नहीं करना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने नारनौल बार एसोसिएशन का जिला बचाओ संघर्ष समिति के गठन के निर्णय पर कहा कि वे जिला बनाओ संघर्ष समिति बनाते तो ज्यादा बेहतर होता। कहा सरकार का निर्णय जनहित में लिया गया निर्णय है। जिससे नारनौल के लोगों का कोई अहित नहीं है।

बार एसोसिएशन नारनौल ने अपने विरोध के निर्णय से पहले यह बात भी ध्यान रखनी चाहिए थी कि महेंद्रगढ़ कि जनता केवल अपना हक मांग रही है। महेंद्रगढ़ में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायालय स्थापित होने से नारनौल का कोई काम या फाईल नहीं आनी।

मंगलवार को अवकाश है तो अगले कार्य दिवस पर महेंद्रगढ़ कार्य करेंगे

नारनौल, हरियाणा सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि महेंद्रगढ़ जिला के सभी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी जिनकी नियुक्ति नारनौल में है, वे सप्ताह के प्रत्येक मंगलवार को नारनौल की बजाय महेंद्रगढ़ में कार्य करेंगे। अगर मंगलवार को अवकाश होता है तो वे अधिकारी अगले कार्य दिवस पर महेंद्रगढ़ में कार्य करेंगे।

सरकारी प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि सप्ताह में एक दिन महेंद्रगढ़ कार्य करने वाले इन अधिकारियों को हरियाणा सिविल सर्विसेज़ रूल्ज टीए-डीए 2016 के रूल 58 के तहत जो टीए-डीए स्वीकार्य होगा वह दिया जाएगा। राज्य सरकार के ये निर्देश तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू होंगे। पिछले काफी लंबे समय से महेंद्रगढ़ के निवासियों की मांग पर यह व्यवस्था की गई है।

सहकारी बैंक के चेयरमैन ने सरकार की तरफ से जारी पत्र साैंपा : गुरुवार को लघु सचिवालय में चल रहे अनिश्चितकालीन धरने पर दाेपहर बाद भाजपा के राज्य कार्यकारिणी सदस्य व महेंद्रगढ़ केंद्रीय सहकारी बैंक के चेयरमैन कंवर सिंह यादव पहुंचे। यहां उन्हाेंने सरकार की तरफ से महेंद्रगढ़ में सप्ताह में एक दिन जिले के सभी आला अधिकारियाें के बैठने के संबंध में जारी पत्र काे धरने पर बैठे बार सदस्याें काे साैंपा। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने जिला मुख्यालय के लिए शुरू किए संघर्ष की प्रशांसा की।

उन्हाेंने सरकार की तरफ से लाेगाें की भावनाओं काे देखते हुए सप्ताह में एक दिन जिले के सभी अधिकारियों काे महेंद्रगढ़ में बैठने के जारी पत्र पर सीएम मनाेहर लाल का आभार व्यक्त किया। साथ ही उन्हाेंने बार एसाेसिएशन की संघर्ष समित के सदस्याें से बैठक करके चल रहे धरने काे समाप्त करने की भी अपील की। इस बार बार के सदस्याें ने जल्द ही काेई निर्णय लेने का आश्वासन दिया।

सरकार की तरफ से जारी पत्र में ये हुए आदेश : हरियाणा सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि महेंद्रगढ़ जिला के सभी जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी, जिनकी नियुक्ति नारनौल में है, वे सप्ताह के प्रत्येक मंगलवार को नारनौल की बजाय महेंद्रगढ़ में कार्य करेंगे।

गर मंगलवार को अवकाश होता है तो वे अधिकारी अगले कार्य दिवस पर महेंद्रगढ़ में कार्य करेंगे। सप्ताह में एक दिन महेंद्रगढ़ कार्य करने वाले इन अधिकारियों को हरियाणा सिविल सर्विसिज रूल्ज (टीए),2016 के रूल 58 के तहत जो टीए/डीए स्वीकार्य होगा, वह दिया जाएगा। राज्य सरकार के ये निर्देश तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू होंगे।

