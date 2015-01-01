पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाम:मरीजों व गर्भवती महिलाओं को लाने-ले जाने वाली एंबुलेंस तक फंस जाती हैं जाम में

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
शहर के बाजारों को जाम मुक्त करने में स्थानीय प्रशासन असफल ही नहीं प्रयास भी करता नजर नहीं आ रहा है। यही कारण है कि आज बाजारों से निकलने में लोगों को जाम का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। प्रशासन शहर में अस्थाई पार्किंग बनवाकर श्रेय ले चुका है, अब चाहे लोग उसमें वाहन खड़े करें या ना करें इससे प्रशासन को कोई लेना-देना नहीं हैं।

नगर आप नगर का 11 हट्‌टा बाजार, सब्जी मंडी रोड तथा रेलवे रोड को बिना जाम में फंसे पार कर जाते हैं तो यह जंग जीतने के समान है। क्योंकि इन दिनों में हर समय रहने वाले जाम के कारण लोगों का काफी कीमती समय जाम में ही बीत रहा है। जाम में फंसे लोग जैसे-तैसे कर समस्या का सामना करते हुए स्थानीय प्रशासन को कोसते नजर आते हैं।

शहरवासियों ने कहा कि पुलिस व पालिका प्रशासन नगर को जाम मुक्त करने को लेकर कोई कारगर कदम उठाएं, ताकि आमजन का कीमती समय बच सके। इस जाम से आमजन ही नहीं बीमार व्यक्तियों को लाने-ले जाने वाली एंबुलेंस तक भी आए दिन फंसी रहती है ऐसे में बीमार लोगों व गर्भवती महिलाओं को भी काफी पीड़ा का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, परंतु प्रशासन इस गंभीर होती समस्या के समाधान को लेकर मौन साधे हुए हैं। यदि नगरपालिका व पुलिस प्रशासन मिलकर नगर में अभियान चलाए तो निश्चित रूप से बाजारों को जाम मुक्त किया जा सकता है।

