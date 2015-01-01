पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन एडमिशन:आईटीआई में पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में भाग लेने के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया जारी, प्रशिक्षण के इच्छुक 16 तक करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले से पंजीकृत आवेदक पैनल्टी जमा करवाकर काउंसलिंग में ले सकेंगे हिस्सा

आईटीआई में प्रशिक्षण के इच्छुक नए छात्र-छात्राएं भी पोर्टल पर अपना आवेदन 16 नवंबर तक कर सकते हैं, जिन्हें पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में शामिल किया जाएगा। आज देर रात तक चौथी काउंसलिंग को लेकर सीट अलॉटमेंट तथा 16 नवंबर तक सीट कंफर्मेशन होगी। इसके बाद 17 से पांचवीं काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो जाएगी। पुराने आवेदक यदि पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में शामिल होना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें विभाग द्वारा निर्धारित पैनल्टी चुकानी होगी।

21 से 24 तक फीस जमा करवा सकेंगे और 26 नंवबर तक सीट अलॉटमेंट हो जाएगी

जो छात्र-छात्राएं आईटीआई में प्रशिक्षण लेना चाहते हैं और जिन्होंने अभी तक आवेदन नहीं किया है, वे 16 नवंबर तक अपना आवेदन कर विभाग की पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में भाग ले सकते हैं। पांचवीं काउंसलिंग 17 नवंबर से शुरु होकर 26 तक चलेगी।

इसमें 17 नवंबर को डिस्पले सीट, 18 और 19 को च्वाइस फिल, 20 को चार बजे तक मैरिट सूची, 21 और 22 को डॉक्यूमेंट वैरिफिकशन, 21 से 24 तक फीस जमा करवा सकेंगे और 26 तक कंफर्मेशन सीट अलॉटमेंट हो जाएगी। इससे पहले मंगलवार से चौथी काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो गई है। 11 से 14 नवंबर तक फीस भर सकेंगे तथा 16 को कंफर्मेशन सीट अलॉटमेंट होगी।

पुराने आवेदकों के लिए सख्त हुआ विभाग

बता दें कि पहले पंजीकृत आवेदक पहली काउंसलिंग में सीट अलॉटमेंट होने के बाद फीस जमा नहीं करवाने व दाखिला नहीं लेने वाले आवेदक अगली काउंसलिंग में शामिल हो जाते थे। इस बार भी पहली काउंसलिंग में ऐसा ही चला। परंतु अब जिन पंजीकृत आवेदकों को पांचवीं काउंसलिंग में शामिल होना है उन्होंने पैनल्टी के तौर पर लड़के को 590 तथा लड़की को 545 रुपए विभाग को पे करने होंगे तभी वे काउंसलिंग में शामिल हो पाएंगे।

