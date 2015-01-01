पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:राजकीय महाविद्यालय में बीए की 320 की जगह अब 380 सीटों पर होंगे एडमिशन

सतनाली मंडीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सतनाली कॉलेज में बीए में 25, बीएससी मेडिकल 21, नॉन मेडिकल 12 व काॅमर्स में 46 सहित कुल 104 सीटें रिक्त

कॉलेजों में रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए 13 नवंबर तक पोर्टल फिर से खोला गया है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने के बाद उसी दिन कॉलेज में दस्तावेज जमा करवाकर ऑनलाइन फीस जमा की जा सकती है। राजकीय महाविद्यालय सतनाली में बीए, बीकॉम तथा बीएएससी मैडिकल व नॉन मैडिकल की कुल 640 सीटें हैं जिन पर कुल 536 आवेदन हो चुके हैं।

उक्त जानकारी देते हुए राजकीय महाविद्यालय सतनाली के नोडल ऑफिसर प्रो. विरेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि सतनाली राजकीय महाविद्यालय में बीए की कुल 320 सीटें निर्धारित थी जिन्हें बढ़ाकर 380 सीटें कर दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि अब कॉलेज में 380 सीटों पर बीए के एडमिशन होंगे। इसके अलावा बीएससी नॉन मैडिकल की 120, मैडिकल की 60 तथा बीकॉम की 80 सीटों पर एडमिशन के लिए पोर्टल खुला है।

इन सीटों पर हो चुके हैं प्रवेश

प्रो. विरन्द्र सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि सतनाली राजकीय महाविद्यालय में बीए की 380 सीटों पर अब तक 355, बीएससी नॉन मैडिकल की 120 सीटों पर 108, मैडिकल की 60 सीटों पर 39 तथा बीकॉम की 80 सीटों पर 34 विद्यार्थी दाखिला ले चुके हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि रिक्त सीटों पर दाखिले के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल फिर से खोल दिया गया जिसपर कॉलेज में दाखिले के इच्छुक नए विद्यार्थी 13 नवम्बर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि फीस जमा करवाने की बिना लेट फीस के अंतिम तिथि 14 नवंबर है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पोर्टल पर पहले से भरे फार्म में संशोधन भी किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बीए, बीकॉम एवं बीएससी की खाली सीटों पर बिना लेट फीस के 9 से 14 नवम्बर तक दाखिले होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि कॉलेज में दाखिला ले चुके विद्यार्थी अनावश्यक परेशानी से बचने के लिए कॉलेज में अपने दस्तावेज 15 नवंबर तक अवश्य जमा करवाएं। इसके उपरांत 16 नवंबर से कॉलेजों में कक्षाएं शुरू करने का शैड्यूल जारी किया गया है।

