विरोध प्रदर्शन:बाजारों में 4 व्हीलर के प्रवेश पर रोक, मार्गों पर लगाए नाके

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में सिनेमा रोड पर नाके के बाद भी बनी रही जाम की स्थिति।
  • छह स्थानों पर नाके लगाने के साथ सिविल ड्रेस में पुलिस कर्मचारी शहर में करेंगे गश्त
  • बिना अनुमति के कोई भी चौपहिया वाहन शहर के बाजारों में मिला तो होगी कार्रवाई

पुलिस ने दीपावली पर्व पर लोगों को जाम की स्थिति से निजात दिलाने को लेकर बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। शहर के अलग-अलग चौराहों व स्थानों पर 6 नाके लगाए गए हैं। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बाजारों में पुलिस अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई गई। जिनमें कुछ ड्रेस में तो कुछ सामान्य वेशभूषा में रहकर कड़ी निगरानी रखेंगे।

दीपावली तक बाजारों में रहेगी भारी भीड़
पर्वों का सीजन होने के कारण बीते सप्ताह से ही बाजारों में काफी भीड़ बढ़ने लगी थी। चौपहिया वाहनों पर कोई लगाम नहीं होने के कारण लोग खरीददारी के लिए अपने वाहनों को सीधे बाजारों में अंदर बिना किसी रोक-टोक के ले जा रहे थे। जिसके चलते बाजारों में दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनने से लोग बूरी तरह से परेशान थे। जिस भी बाजार में देखे जाम ही जाम नजर आ रहा था। लोगों की इस समस्या को भास्कर ने मंगलवार के अंक में प्रमुखता से उठाया था।

छह नाकों से रुकेंगे चौपहिया वाहन

शहर के बाजार काफी पुराने समय के होने के कारण इनकी चौड़ाई काफी कम है। जहां पर थोड़ी बहुत जगह अधिक है वहां या तो लोगों ने सामान रखकर रोकी हुई है या फिर लोग उसे अवैध पार्किंग के रुप में प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। मेन चौराहों व बाजारों में खड़े होने वाले चौपहिया वाहन भी बाजारों में दिनभर जाम की स्थिति पैदा कर रहे हैं।

जिसके चलते गांवों से आने वाले लोग खरीददारी के लिए अपनी पसंद की दुकान तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे थे। बुधवार से पुलिस ने शहर के बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके लिए 6 स्थानों आईटीआई के मेन गेट के पास, किलारोड पर, अंगूरी देवी धर्मशाला, पूर्व नपा चेयरमैन भगत सिंह के मकान के पास, माता मसानी चौक तथा रेलवे रोड पर नाके लगा दिए हैं।

यहां से चौपहिया वाहनों को निर्धारित स्थानों पर खड़ा कर ही बाजारों में जाने की अनुमति दी जा रही है।

खरीददारी से पहले यहां करें अपने वाहन खड़े
रेलवे रोड की ओर से आने वाले लोग अपने वाहनों को पुलिस लाइन में खड़ा कर बाजारों में खरीददारी करने जाएंगे। इसके अलावा बस स्टैंड की ओर से आने वाले लोग बस स्टैंड के अलावा एसडीएम के प्रयास से टेलीफोन एक्सचेंज के पास बनी अस्थाई पार्किंग में, माता मसानी की ओर से आने वाले वाहन खेल मैदान में, सतनाली चौक से आने वाले लोग देवीलाल पार्क में तथा चामधेड़ा व पुराने नारनौल रोड की ओर से आने वाले लोग अपने वाहनों को नाके से पहले ही खाली जगहों पर खड़ा करके बाजारों में खरीददारी करने जाएंगे।

शहर थाना प्रभारी रविन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि पर्वों को लेकर 6 नाकों के माध्यम से बाजारों में चौपहिया वाहनों पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगा दी है। यदि बिना अनुमति के कोई भी चौपहिया वाहन बाजार में मिलता है तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी बाजारों में पुलिस अधिकारी व कर्मचारी ड्रेस में व साधारण वेशभूषा में गश्त पर रहकर कड़ी नजर रखेंगे। आमजन भी कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में जारी हिदायतों का पालन करते हुए खरीददारी करें। कोई भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति या सामान दिखे तो इसकी सूचना तुरंत पुलिस को दें।

