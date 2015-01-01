पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:बार एसोसिएशन का जिला मुख्यालय की मांग काे लेकर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीते वर्ष चुनाव से पहले 32 दिन दिया था बार एसोसिएशन ने धरना
  • सीएम खट्टर के आश्वासन के बाद किया गया था धरना समाप्त

जिले के नाम बदलने काे लेकर क्षेत्र के लाेगाें में बढ़े राेष के बाद अब जिला मुख्यालय की मांग फिर शुरू हाे गई है। साेमवार काे बार एसोसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ ने अपने पूर्व घाेषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया। बार प्रधान अजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में शुरू हुए इस धरने के बाद क्षेत्र की अनेक संस्थाओं ने भी सरकार से जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ में स्थापित करने की मांग की है।

बता दें कि बार एसोसिएशन कि आपातकालीन बैठक 20 नवंबर काे हुई थी। इस बैठक में प्रधान अजीत सिंह की अध्यक्षता में जिला मुख्यालय महेंद्रगढ़ में स्थापित करने पर चर्चा हुई। बाद में इस संबंध में एसडीएम के माध्यम से सीएम काे ज्ञापन भेजने व सरकार की तरफ सहानुभूति पूर्व विचार नहीं हाेने पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू करने का फैसला लिया गया था।

बैठक के बाद एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने एसडीएम विश्राम काे ज्ञापन साैंपा था। साथ ही 23 नवंबर तक इस संबंध में सरकार की तरफ से काेई फैसला नहीं लिए जाने के बाद धरना शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी थी। साेमवार बार एसोसिएशन की तरफ से लघु सचिवालय व न्यायालय परिसर के बीच में स्थित जगह पर अपना अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया।

धरने के शुभारंभ पर बार प्रधान अजीत सिंह ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री के आश्वासन को एक वर्ष से अधिक हो चुका हैं, लेकिन सरकार द्वारा जिला मुख्यालय को लेकर कोई सार्थक पहल शुरू नहीं कि गई हैं। इस मुद्दे को लेकर 20 नवंबर को एसोसिएशन की आवश्यक बैठक बुलाई गई थी।

जिसमें सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया कि जिला मुख्यालय कि मांग 23 नवम्बर तक नहीं मानी गई तो पुनः आंदोलन किया जाएगा। यह भी निर्णय लिया गया कि उपमंडल अधिकारी नागरिक के माध्यम से सरकार को ज्ञापन भेजा जाएगा। ज्ञापन में निर्धारित समावधि समाप्त होने पर साेमवार काे धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू किया गया है।

विस चुनाव के बाद था माग पर विचार
बीते वर्ष जिला मुख्यालय कि मांग को लेकर बार एसोसिएशन ने अनिश्चितकालीन धरना दिया था। बार के पूर्व प्रधान रविन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि बार एसोसिएशन द्वारा बीते वर्ष एक अगस्त से एक सितम्बर तक 32 दिन तक हड़ताल, धरना, प्रदर्शन किया गया था।

इस दाैरान बार एसोसिएशन का एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल उनके नेतृत्व में कैनाल रेस्ट हाऊस नारनौल में मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर से मिल कर जिला मुख्यालय कि मांग की थी। प्रतिनिधि मंडल को मुख्यमंत्री ने आश्वासन दिया था कि विधान सभा चुनाव के बाद मांग पर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार किया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री के आश्वासन पर वकीलों ने अपना धरना प्रदर्शन समाप्त कर दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें