बार एसोसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ की चुनाव प्रक्रिया:बार चुनाव; किसी ने नहीं किया नामांकन विड्रॉल

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
बार एसोसिएशन महेंद्रगढ़ की चल रही चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत मंगलवार को किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने विड्रॉल नहीं िकया। इसके चलते प्रधान पद के लिए तीन तथा सचिव के लिए दो उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। अब 6 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 4.30 बजे तक बार प्रांगण में चुनाव होंगे।

जिसमें बार के सभी पंजीकृत 234 अधिवक्ता भाग लेकर अपने पसंद का प्रधान व सचिव चुनेंगे। बता दें कि बीते सोमवार को बार चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि थी। जिसमें प्रधान पद के लिए तीन, सचिव के लिए दो तथा उप प्रधान, खजांची, सहसचिव के लिए एक-एक नामांकन आए थे। मंगलवार दाेपहर तक विड्राॅल किए जाने का समय निर्धारित था, परंतु निर्धारित समय के दौरान किसी भी उम्मीदवार द्वारा अपना नामांकन विड्रॉल नहीं किया गया।

प्रधान पद के लिए तीन, सचिव के लिए दो उम्मीदवार

विड्रॉल की तिथि बीतने के बाद अब बार प्रधान पद के लिए निवर्तमान प्रधान रविन्द्र यादव, अजीत यादव तथा राजेन्द्र शेखावत के बीच त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला बन गया है। उधर सचिव पद के लिए अजेय नेहरा तथा संदीप कुमार के बीच आमने-सामने का मुकाबला रहेगा। अन्य पदों पर एक-एक ही नामांकन हैं।

