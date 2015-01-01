पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षार्थी दे रहे हैं परीक्षा:बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षाएं शुरू,पहले दिन बाल्य अवस्था एवं बाल विकास विषय की परीक्षा हुई

महेंद्रगढ़2 दिन पहले
महेंद्रगढ़ में बीएड की परीक्षा देते परीक्षार्थी।
  • दो घंटे में चार प्रश्न हल करने को दिए, समय कम के कारण पूरे नहीं हुए प्रश्न
  • जिले में एक दर्जन परीक्षा केंदों पर करीब 4 हजार परीक्षार्थी दे रहे हैं परीक्षा

आईजीयू रेवाड़ी से जुड़े बीएड कॉलेजों की प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षाएं शुक्रवार से शुरु हो गई है। पहले दिन बाल्य अवस्था एवं बाल विकास विषय की परीक्षा सभी केन्द्रों पर शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न हुई। परीक्षा शाम के सत्र में एक से तीन बजे तक चली। पहले पांच प्रश्नों के लिए 3 घंटे मिलते थे, वहीं इस बार कोविड के चलते चार प्रश्नों के लिए यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा दो घंटे दिए गए। जिस कारण परीक्षार्थी अपना पेपर पूरा नहीं कर पाए।

विश्वविद्यालय ने बीएड परीक्षा के लिए महेंद्रगढ़ जिले में एक दर्जन परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए है। जिनमें से महेंद्रगढ़ में आरपीएस, सूरज, राव जयराम, श्रीकृष्णा पाली, संत जयरामदास पाली स्कूल भवनाें में है। जबकि अन्य परीक्षा केंद्र जिले के दूसरे ब्लॉकों में बनाए गए। इन परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर करीब 4 हजार छात्र-छात्राओं ने परीक्षा दी। एक परीक्षा केन्द्र पर 400 से 500 परीक्षार्थियों का शेड्यूल रहा।

पहला प्रश्न अनिवार्य, अन्य तीन कोई भी

बीएड परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थियों को प्रश्न पत्र में से कोई चार प्रश्न हल करने को दिए गए जिनमें पहला प्रश्न अनिवार्य रहा तथा अन्य कोई भी तीन करने थे। प्रत्येक प्रश्न 20 अंक का था। बीएड प्रथम वर्ष की परीक्षाएं शुक्रवार से शुरु होकर सात दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। 25 व 30 नवंबर को अनिवार्य विषयों के पेपर है।

तथा अन्य निर्धारित तिथियों को विकल्प वाले विषयों की परीक्षाएं होंगी। परीक्षा का संचालन पूरी तरह से नकल रहित रहा। परीक्षा के दौरान कोविड के नियमों का पालन किया गया। इस दौरान सभी के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस व फेस मास्क अनिवार्य रहा।

दो घंटे में चार प्रश्न कैसे हो हल
बीते वर्षों में बीएड परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थियों को पांच प्रश्नों को 3 घंटे में हल करना होता था। परंतु इस बार परीक्षार्थियों को चार प्रश्न हल करने के लिए दो घंटे दिए गए। दो घंटों में परीक्षार्थियों के चारों प्रश्न हल नहीं हो पाए। एक ओर समस्या परीक्षार्थियों के सामने रही।

पूर्व में परीक्षा का समय शाम के सत्र में दो से पांच बजे तक का होता था। इस बार परीक्षा का समय एक बजे से तीन बजे तक का रहा। बहुत से बच्चों को जानकारी नहीं होने के कारण वे दो बजे के समय अनुसार ही परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर पहुंचे जिस कारण कुछ परीक्षा केंद्र पर लेट पहुंचे तो कुछ की परीक्षाएं ही छूट गई।

