बयान:जन्म और मृत्यु प्रकृति का नियम : चौधरी धर्मबीर सिंह

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
जिसने जन्म लिया है, उसकी मृत्यु निश्चित है। यह प्रकृति का नियम है, इसे कोई नहीं बदल सकता। यह विचार सांसद चौधरी धर्मबीर सिंह ने कनीना रोड स्थित फार्म हाउस पर कांग्रेस विधायक राव दान सिंह के बड़े भाई राव रामपाल बोहरा की शोक बैठक में व्यक्त किये। सांसद चौधरी धर्मवीर ने राव दानसिंह व उनके परिवार को सांत्वना देते हुए कहा कि जब भी परिवार से कोई सदस्य जाता है तो उसकी कमी को कभी भी पूरा नहीं किया जा सकता।

गुरुवार को राजस्थान के पूर्व सांसद डॉ. कर्णसिंह, प्रधान बस्तीराम बहरोड़, विधायक चिरंजीव राव, पूर्व मंत्री राव धर्मपाल, विधायक सोहना तेजपाल तंवर, पूर्व विधायक धर्मपाल सांगवान, पूर्व विधायक राव बहादुर सिंह, पूर्व विधायक नरेश यादव, पूर्व विधायक राधेश्याम शर्मा, राजसिंह गागड़वास,चेयरमैन बेगराज बादशाहपुर, चेयरमैन राजपाल सिंह हांसी, चेयरमैन विक्रम सिंह बावल, ब्लॉक समिति चेयरमैन मंगल सिंह यादव, पूर्व पार्षद सतेंद्र यादव रामबास, प्रो. रोशनलाल यादव नारनौल, पार्षद कुलदीप सुरजनवास, पार्षद प्रशांत रेवाड़ी, रोडवेज़ राज्य प्रधान बाबूलाल यादव, आरपीएस स्कूल के चेयरमैन ओपी यादव, सूरज स्कूल के चेयरमैन जगदीश यादव, कॉपरेटिव बैंक उप प्रधान बिल्लू सिलारपुर, सुरेन्द्र पटवा, कांग्रेस जिला पूर्व प्रधान सुमेर सिंह बशीरपुर, कृष्ण प्रधान माजरा, पूर्व सरपंच गोदाराम मालड़ा, बहादुर सिंह थानेदार, कृष्ण बोहरा खातोद, नगर पालिका के पूर्व चेयरमैन भगत सिंह एडवोकेट, बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के जिला प्रधान पवन खैरवाल, व्यापारी नेता नरेश चेयरमैन, जिला पार्षद प्रदीप मालड़ा सहित अनेक लोग सांत्वना देने पहुंचे।

