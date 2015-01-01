पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान:अभियान के तहत ग्रुप बनाकर विद्यार्थियों को दी जा रही किताबें

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय बेवल में रीडिंग प्रमोशन वीक कार्यवाहक प्राचार्य सत्यबीर सिंह की अध्यक्षता में 14 से 20 नवंबर तक मनाया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम के तहत कक्षा नौंवी से कक्षा बारहवीं तक के छात्रों को 10-10 विद्यार्थियों के ग्रुप बना पुस्तकालय में पुस्तकें पढ़ने के लिए दी जा रही हैं।

इस दौरान प्राचार्य ने बताया कि कोविड़-19 से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाकर, हाथों को सेनिटाइज करें तथा सोशल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने के साथ-साथ पठन कौशल को बढ़ाने के बेहतरीन प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

उन्होंने अंग्रेजी विषय को भी पठन कौशल सप्ताह में प्रतिदिन विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ने के लिए प्रेरित किया। विद्यालय में रीडिंग वीक को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए पोस्टर व पेंटिंग भी बनवाए गए। पठन कौशल को प्रभावी बनाने के लिए हिंदी प्रवक्ता अरविंद ने विद्यार्थियों को स्वाध्याय के महत्व पर प्रकाश डालकर अधिक ज्ञान ग्रहण करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

इंदुबाला ने संस्कृत भाषा के पठन कौशल को बढ़ाने के तरीकों के साथ प्रतिदिन पुस्तकें वितरित की। कला अध्यापक प्रमोद कुमार ने चित्रकला के माध्यम से रीडिंग प्रमोशन वीक का संदेश बच्चों को दिया। इस अवसर पर सभी भाषा शिक्षक, प्रवक्ता शशीबाला, आशा यादव, पवन कुमार, सुभाषचंद सैनी, गजराज सिंह, राकेश शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

