पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किसान:महेंद्रगढ़ में शाम पांच बजे तक खरीदा करीब 5500 क्विंटल बाजरा

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फड़ व व्यापारियों के प्रतिष्ठानों के सामने बाजरे के बड़े ढेरों से एजेंसी ने बाजरे की खरीद की

अनाजमंडी में कीचड़ के बीच बाजरे की खरीद जारी रही। फड़ व व्यापारियों के प्रतिष्ठानों के सामने कई रंग के बाजरे के बड़े ढेरों से एजेंसी ने बाजरे की खरीद की। हुडा सेक्टर के सड़क मार्गों को बाजरा खरीद के लिए अस्थाई खरीद केन्द्र बनाने के बाद संबंधित विभाग वहां का शेड्यूल जारी करना भूल चुका है, 300 पार टोकन भी प्रतिदिन जारी होते रहे तो भी सभी पंजीकृत किसानों का बाजरा निर्धारित 15 नवंबर तक नहीं खरीदा जा सकता।

करीब 25 से 30 प्रतिशत किसान अभी अपना बाजरा नहीं बेच पाए हैं। महेंद्रगढ़ मंडी में बाजरा बड़े ढेरों में खरीदा जा रहा है जहां खरीद के सभी नियमों का पालन नहीं हो पा रहा है। मंगलवार को 332 किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए। जिनमें से शाम पांच बजे तक 311 किसानों के टोकन जनरेट हो चुके थे। शाम तक एजेंसी द्वारा 224 किसानों का करीब 5500 क्विंटल बाजरा खरीद लिया था परंतु एक सौ से अधिक टोकन प्राप्त किसानों की खरीद देर शाम तक चली। अनाज मंडी में फड़ के चारों ओर नालियां बनाई हुई है, परंतु कुछ जगह नालियां पूरी तरह से ब्लॉक होने के कारण गंदा पानी रोड पर ही भरा हुआ है। यहां रोड की स्थिति भी काफी बुरी हो चुकी हैं, ऐसे में किसानों का बाजरा भी यहां गिरकर खराब होने की संभावना बनी रहती है।

एक तरफ वाहन खड़ा होने के बाद लोगों को या तो फड़ पर बाजरे के ढेर को पार कर जाना पड़ता है या फिर फड़ का चक्कर लगाकर आना पड़ता है। खरीद के दौरान मंडी की सफाई नहीं होने पर किसानों ने भी नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए संबंधित विभाग से मंडी के साथ-साथ नालियों की भी रेगुलर साफ-सफाई करवाने की मांग की है।

अवकाश के दिन अच्छा उठान होने से मिली राहत
मंडी छोटी है और किसान ज्यादा बुलाए जाने से मंडी की खरीद व्यवस्था नियमानुसार नहीं हो पा रही है। न किसान ढेरियां बना पा रहे हैं न ही झारना लगाना संभव हो पा रहा है। ऐसे में बाजरा जैसा है वैसा ही खरीद किया जा रहा है। चाहे ढेर फड़ पर हो, चाहे किसी व्यापारी के प्रतिष्ठान के आगे या फिर रोड पर ही क्यों न लगा हो। बीते 4-5 दिनों से मंडी में दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी बन रही थी, परंतु रविवार को उठान की गति सही रहने के कारण सोमवार व मंगलवार को कुछ राहत मिली। फड़ व प्रतिष्ठानों के आगे जगह तो रही, परंतु अब बाजरा ढेरियों की बजाय ढेरों में ही मिलता नजर आया। आगे भी यदि टोकनों की संख्या तीन सौ पार रही तो फिर से मंडी में जाम की स्थिति के साथ-साथ खरीद के नियमों का भी पालन नहीं हो सकेगा।

सतनाली में 150 किसानों का खरीदा 4300 क्विंटल बाजरा

अनाजमंडी सतनाली में जारी बाजरे की खरीद प्रक्रिया के तहत मंगलवार को हैफेड द्वारा 150 किसानों से 4300 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की गई। इसके अलावा खरीद लगातार जारी है। हैफेड से परचेजर हरपाल सिंह ने बताया कि सतनाली अनाजमंडी हैफेड द्वारा बाजरे की खरीद की जा रही है। खरीद प्रक्रिया के तहत मंगलवार को विभाग द्वारा 150 किसानों से 4300 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है जबकि खरीद प्रक्रिया लगातार जारी है। खरीदी गई फसल का उठान कार्य लगातार जारी है और लगभग उठान कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। सोमवार तक विभाग द्वारा लगभग 15 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है जबकि मंगलवार को खरीद प्रक्रिया जारी है और अभी तक विभाग द्वारा 4300 क्विंटल बाजरे की खरीद की जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें