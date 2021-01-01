पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:रोड पर नालियों का पानी भरने से व्यापारी व आमजन परेशान पालिका नहीं दे रही ध्यान

महेंद्रगढ़3 घंटे पहले
शहर के सिनेमा रोड पर नालियों का गंदा पानी आए दिन रोड पर बहता है। आमजन ही नहीं व्यापारी भी इस समस्या से परेशान हैं। पालिका प्रशासन समाधान को लेकर गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहा है। लोगों के बताया कि समस्याओं को लेकर स्थानीय व पालिका प्रशासन संवेदनहीन हो चुका है।

नगर में चाराें तरफ समस्या ही समस्या नजर आ रही है। बाजारों में रोड पूरी तरह से जर्जर है। मेन मार्गों पर गहरे गड्‌ढे उनमें जमा नालियों का पानी लोगों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बना है। बार-बार शिकायत करने के बाद भी स्थानीय प्रशासन समस्या के समाधान की ओर कोई कदम उठा रहा है। लोगों ने कहा कि आए दिन गंदा पानी रोड पर भरने की समस्या का यदि शीघ्र ही पालिका प्रशासन ने कोई समाधान नहीं किया तो उन्हें आंदोलन का रास्ता अपनाना पड़ेगा।

