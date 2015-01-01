पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा एवं डीएलएड की परीक्षा में नकल का मामला दर्ज

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
हरियाणा विद्यालय शिक्षा बोर्ड की सीनियर सेकेंडरी (शैक्षिक/मुक्त विद्यालय) पंजाबी विषय एवं डीएलएड द्वितीय वर्ष (नियमित/रि-अपीयर) उर्दू भाषा शिक्षा शास्त्र विषय की परीक्षा में नकल का 01 मामला बना है। बोर्ड प्रवक्ता के अनुसार प्रदेशभर में स्थापित परीक्षा केन्द्रों का जिला प्रश्न-पत्र उड़नदस्तों द्वारा निरीक्षण किया गया। जिला प्रश्न-पत्र उड़नदस्तों महेंद्रगढ़ द्वारा नकल का एक मामला दर्ज किया गया तथा प्रदेशभर में आज की परीक्षाएं नकल रहित व शान्तिपूर्ण ढंग से संचालित हुई।

मंगलवार सीनियर सेकेंडरी (शैक्षिक/मुक्त विद्यालय) के 11 परीक्षा केंद्र पर लगभग 170 परीक्षार्थी प्रविष्ठ हुए। इसी प्रकार डीएलएड (नियमित/रि-अपीयर) परीक्षा के 47 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर करीब 660 छात्र-अध्यापक प्रविष्ठ हुए। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि 9 नवम्बर तक संचालित हुई सेकेंडरी (शैक्षिक/मुक्त विद्यालय)परीक्षा में नकल के 438, सीनियर सेकेंडरी (शैक्षिक/मुक्त विद्यालय)में 305 एवं डीएलएड (नियमित/रि-अपीयर) परीक्षा में 137 अनुचित साधन के केस दर्ज हुए, जिसमें 73 केस प्रतिरूपण के शामिल है। इस प्रकार कुल 880 अनुचित साधन के मामले दर्ज हुए हैं।

