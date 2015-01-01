पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सहकारिता दिवस:महेंद्रगढ़ के केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक काे प्रदेशभर में मिला दूसरा स्थान

महेद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • उत्कृष्ट कार्याें के लिए करनाल में सहकारिता मंत्री ने दिया सम्मान

दि महेंद्रगढ़ केन्द्रीय सहकारी बैंक काे उत्कृष्ट कार्याें के लिए प्रदेश भर में दूसरा स्थान मिला है। बैंक काे यह सम्मान शुक्रवार करनाल के मंगल सेन सभागार में सहकारिता दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मिला।

इस कार्यक्रम में सहकारिता मंत्री डाॅ. बनवारी लाल मुख्यातिथि थे। हरको बैंक के चेयरमैन डाक्टर अरविंद यादव सहित अनेक विभागों के नवनियुक्त चेयरमैन भी उपस्थित रहे। शनिवार काे इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए बैंक के चेयरमैन राव कंवर सिंह यादव ने पत्रकारों काे जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बैंक को उत्कृष्ट कार्यों के लिए सम्मान प्रदान किया गया है। मुख्यातिथि ने बैंक के महाप्रबंधक प्रशान्त यादव को विजय चिन्ह प्रदान किया गया।

बैंक ने संघर्ष के एक लम्बे दौर से निकलकर यह उपलब्धि प्राप्त की है। आज बैंक डिपॉजिट, ऋण वितरण, वसूली, तकनीक, पूंजी पर्याप्तता अनुपात समेत बैंकिंग के प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में अग्रणी है। बैंक के माध्यम से महेंद्रगढ़ जिले के करीब साठ हजार किसान ब्याज रहित ऋण सुविधा प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। बैंक द्वारा कोरोना काल में भी अपने ग्राहकों को निरंतर सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराई गयी हैं।

इस दौरान बैंक ने आत्मनिर्भर ऋण योजना भी चलाई है। जिसके अंतर्गत ऐसे लघु उद्यमी जिनका काम तालाबंदी के समय ठप हो गया था, को बेहद सस्ती दरों पर पचास हजार रुपए तक का ऋण उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। यह योजना रिक्शा चालकों, रेहड़ी लगाने वालों, हेयर सैलून, किराना स्टोर, ऑटो चलाने वालों समेत हर लघु उद्यमी के लिए चलाई गयी है। बैंक के महाप्रबंधक प्रशान्त यादव ने बताया कि यह बैंक प्रदेश का अकेला ऐसा सहकारी बैंक भी है जिसका नेट एनपीए शून्य प्रतिशत है।

इससे स्पष्ट होता है कि बैंक की ऋण वसूली की क्षमता बहुत बढ़िया है। महाप्रबंधक के अनुसार सहकारिता दिवस पर उनके बैंक को मिले सम्मान से कर्मचारियों का उत्साह व मनोबल ऊंचा हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस सम्मान के पीछे हमारे ग्राहकों का अटूट विश्वास, कर्मचारियों का अथक श्रम, बैंक के निदेशक मंडल का सहयोग, चेयरमैन कंवर सिंह यादव का मार्गदर्शन, हरियाणा सरकार की सहायता व हरको बैंक के प्रबंध निदेशक मनोज बंसल का कुशल नेतृत्व है। इस मौैके पर बैंक के उपचेयरमैन बल्लीराम समेत बैंक के अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

