बिजली उपकरण खराब:बिजली निगम कर्मचारी पर लगाया लापरवाही का आराेप

महेंद्रगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव ढाढ़ाेत के एक व्यक्ति ने बिजली निगम के ठेकेदार पर लापरवाही का आराेप लगाया है। पीड़ित व्यक्ति का मानना है कि निगम के ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण उसके घर के सभी बिजली उपकरण खराब हाे गए। साथ ही उसके पिता की इस सदमे के कारण माैत हाे गई। पुलिस ने पीडित की शिकायत पर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

संदीप कुमार पुत्र राजपाल ने पुलिस काे दी अपनी शिकायत में कहा है कि वह गांव ढाढ़ाेत का स्थाई निवासी है। लगभग 15-20 दिन पहले बिजली निगम द्वारा गांव में जगमग योजना के तहत बिजली का काम चल रहा था। बिजली निगम की तरफ से ठेकेदार द्वारा कार्य किया जा रहा था। जिसमें हमारे बिजली के तार ठेकेदार के कर्मचारी ने दोनों बिजली के तार जोड़ दिए। उसमें अर्थ नहीं लगाया, जिसमें बिजली आने के बाद मीटर से घर की तरफ बिजली पहुंची, तब घर का सारा सामान जल गया, जिसमें काफी नुकसान हो गया। ठेकेदार को सूचित किया और हमारी बात हुई, जिसमें उसने कहा कि वाे आ रहा है। आप का समाधान कर दूंगा। जो भी नुकसान हुआ है उसकी कार्रवाई होगी।

उसके बाद बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों काे भी इसकी सूचना दी लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि मेरा पिता राजपाल पुत्र बीरबल और ठेकेदारों के पास जाकर चक्कर लगाते रहे जिसकी वजह से मेरे पिता मानसिक रूप से परेशान रहने लगे। इसी परेशानी के चलते पिता की मृत्यु हो गई।

