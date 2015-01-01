पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मेकिंग स्पर्धा:बच्चों ने बनाए आकर्षक ग्रीटिंग कार्ड

महेंद्रगढ़2 घंटे पहले
देवयानी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल बेवल में दीपावली महोत्सव पर ग्रीटिंग कार्ड मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता हुई। इसमें पहली से आठवीं कक्षा के बच्चों ने भाग लिया और वेस्ट मैटेरियल से बेस्ट बनाने का प्रयास किया। प्राचार्य बलवान सिंह ने बताया कि प्रतियोगिताओं से बच्चों इनोवेशन के नए आइडिया आते हैं जिसको प्रोजेक्ट पर उतारकर प्रतिभा को निखार सकते हैं।

मिडिल ग्रुप से वीरेंद्र कुमार प्रथम, सुप्रिया यादव द्वितीय और रूबी ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन अध्यापिका मंजू यादव ने किया। इस उपलक्ष्य पर स्नेह लता, कविता यादव, सरिता राव, अनीता शर्मा, ममता यादव, अनीता राव, डिंपल शर्मा, एस वी राव, अरुण कुमार, चरण सिंह सहित देवयानी स्कूल का समस्त स्टाफ उपस्थित रहा।

ऑनलाइन कार्ड, दीया सज्जा व पोस्टर मेकिंग स्पर्धा हुई

महेंद्रगढ़. यदुवंशी शिक्षा निकेतन में आयोजित ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम के दूसरे दिन कनिष्ठ वर्ग में विद्यार्थियों ने अपनी प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। माध्यमिक हैड नवीन स्वामी ने बताया कि कनिष्ठ वर्ग कक्षा छठी से आठवीं तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए ऑनलाइन कार्ड मेकिंग, दीया सज्जा व पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्ड मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता में विधि, श्रेया, कनक, मुसकान, अभिक लाम्बा, राहुल, शुभम, भूमिका, अरूण, कृतिका, अंशु, पंकज, संध्या, चित्रा व खुशी तथा दीया सज्जा में सुमेधा, पंकज, कनक व मुसकान ने सर्वोत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन किया, वहीं पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता में दिव्यांशी, दिव्या, नूरी, महक सोनी व रोहित के पोस्ट चुने गए। प्राचार्य विनोद कुमार ने विद्यार्थियों को बधाई दी।

