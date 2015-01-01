पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन प्रतियाेगिता:जिलास्तरीय स्पर्धा में सूरज स्कूल के बच्चे छाए

महेंद्रगढ़5 घंटे पहले
ऑनलाइन प्रतियाेगिता में डांस की प्रस्तुति देते हुए सूरज स्कूल की छात्राएं।

बालभवन नारनौल द्वारा आयोजित प्रतियोगिताओं में सूरज स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों ने उम्दा प्रदर्शन करते हुए विभिन्न विधाओं में अपना स्थान बनाया है। विद्यालय प्राचार्य नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि बाल महोत्सव के उपलक्ष्य में बालभवन द्वारा विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं आयोजित करवाई जाती है। परंतु इस वर्ष कोविड़-19 के चलते ये प्रतियोगिताएं ऑनलाइन आयोजित करवाई गई।

यह कार्यक्रम विभिन्न कक्षाओं के अनुसार अलग अलग आयु वर्ग में आयोजित करवाया गया। जिसमें 15 से 18 आयु वर्ग के सोलों डांस (क्लासिकल) में करूणा पुत्री संजय ने प्रथम स्थान तथा 10 से 15 आयु वर्ग के सोलो डांस (क्लासिकल) में नीतु पुत्री सत्यवीर ने द्वितीय स्थान हासिल किया। वही इसी क्रम में ग्रुप डांस (फॉल्क) के 05 से 10 वर्ष आयु वर्ग में रिया एवं ग्रुप ने द्वितीय स्थान हासिल किया।

विद्यालय के छात्र कृष्णा पुत्र यशविंदर ने 15 से 18 आयु वर्ग ‘फेस पेंटिंग’ में प्रथम स्थान, छात्र मयंक पुत्र राजवीर ने 05 से 10 वर्ष आयु वर्ग ‘क्ले मोडलिंग’ में प्रथम स्थान तथा छात्रा देवांशी पुत्री धीरज कुमार ने 03 से 05 वर्ष आयु वर्ग ‘फैंसी ड्रेस’ में प्रथम स्थान हासिल कर कीर्तिमान स्थापित किया। इस सफलता पर संस्था के निदेशक संदीप प्रसाद ने जिला स्तर पर मिली इन अविस्मरणीय सफलता का श्रेय सभी प्रतिभागियों, विद्यार्थियों एवं शिक्षकों के प्रयास को दिया।

