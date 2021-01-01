पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

72वां गणतंत्र:स्कूलों में बच्चों ने प्रस्तुत किए कई रंगारंग कार्यक्रम

महेंद्रगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के स्कूलों में 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर आयोजित किए गए कई कार्यक्रम

यदुवंशी शिक्षा निकेतन स्कूल में सोमवार को 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर दो दिवसीय कार्यक्रम हुआ। कार्यक्रम में मुख्यातिथि हेड मास्टर सुनील कुमार, विशिष्ट अतिथि बलजीत चौहान, भरत सिंह ढिल्लो, पूर्व सरपंच मालाराम, हंसराज, सुमेर सिंह पूर्व सरपंच तथा अध्यक्ष रामबिलास यादव रहें। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ मां सरस्वती पर दीप प्रज्वलित किया गया। कार्यक्रम का आगाज ओजस्वी, अमृता, कोमल, ईशिका व उनकी साथियों द्वारा भक्ति नृत्य राधाकृष्ण के साथ किया।

कृश, ईशांत, अनुज, रितिक व उनके ग्रुप ने ‘कंधों से मिलते हैं कंधे’ नृत्य पर सभी में परस्पर सहयोग की भावना जगाई। हर्षिता, दिया, स्नेहा, संजना, अंजलि व उनकी सहेलियों ने ‘लावनी डांस’ पर सभी श्रोताओं को झुमाया। ‘गोवा वाले बिच पे’ नृत्य कार्यक्रम में आकर्षण का केन्द्र रहा।

नौनिहालों में तनिष, लक्षित, यशमिन, जय एवं उनके साथियों ने ‘किड्स रीमिक्ष डांस’ प्रस्तुत कर सभी को मंत्र मुग्ध किया। प्रिया, स्वाति, मुस्कान एवं उनकी साथियों ने ‘भंगड़ा बापू जमीदार’ पर खूब तालियां बटौरी। पर विद्यार्थियों ने शानदार प्रस्तुति दी। प्राचार्य विनोद कुमार, विद्यालय निदेशक विजय सिंह यादव, वाइस चेयरमैन एडवोकेट कर्ण सिंह एवं चेयरपर्सन संगीता यादव, चेयरमैन राव बहादुर सिंह ने सभी काे बधाई दी।

‘ए मेरे वतन के लोगों’ गीत सुनाकर ज्योति न सभी को किया भावविभोर

कनीना| कृष्णा पब्लिक वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय गुढ़ा में सोमवार को कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ पर मां सरस्वती के समक्ष दीप प्रज्वलित कर व सरस्वती वंदना की गई। 12वीं की छात्रा ज्योति ने ‘ए मेरे वतन के लोगों’ सुना भावविभोर किया। प्रज्ञा व उसके ग्रुप ने ‘फिर भी दिल है हिंदुस्तानी’ गाने पर सुंदर डांस प्रस्तुत किया। सुप्रिया के ग्रुप ने ‘रंग दे बसंती चोला’ पर प्रस्तुति दी। छात्र परमजीत ने रागनी सुनाई। डायरेक्टर गुलशन छाबड़ा ने बच्चों को पुरस्कार दिया। कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने में मोना वर्मा, बबीता व ईशा शर्मा का विशेष योगदान रहा। हनुमान, रणवीर सिंह, उमेंद्र, परमजीत, अनिल, रीना, रोहित उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser