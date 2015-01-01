पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सीएम फ्लाइंग ने बायल में चल रहे अवैध शराब ठेके पर मारा छापा

महेंद्रगढ़5 घंटे पहले
नारनाैल के बायल में चल रहा अवैध ठेका।
  • पंचायत चुनाव के कारण पहले ही राजस्थान जा चुकी थी शराब

मुख्यमंत्री के फ्लाइंग व सीआईडी की टीम ने सोमवार दोपहर बाद गांव बायल में पंचायत की जमीन पर चल रहे शराब के अवैध ठेके पर छापा मारा, परंतु सोमवार को राजस्थान में पंचायत के चुनाव होने के कारण ठेके से शराब निकाल कर पहले ही राजस्थान भेज दिया गया था। ऐसे में सीएम उड़नदस्ते को छापामारी कार्रवाई के दौरान ठेके में केवल 2 पेटी शराब व 4 बीयर मिली।

उधर, महेंद्रगढ़ में सीआईए नारनौल पुलिस ने गांव डिगरोता से अवैध शराब की 95 पेटी पिकअप गाड़ी से बरामद की है। इसमें आरोपी सुंदर पुत्र हरद्वारी लाल वासी ढाणी तिलोड़ी थाना सतनाली व इसके अन्य साथी, सुमित, अजित, विकास, सुमित के खिलाफ शराब अधिनियम व अन्य धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

इसे छापामारी टीम ने अपने कब्जे में लेकर वहां मौजूद कारिंदे को गिरफ्तार कर पकड़ी गई शराब को आबकारी विभाग को सौंप दिया। बता दें कि सीएम फ्लाइंग को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि गांव बायल में पंचायत की जमीन पर अवैध तौर पर शराब का ठेका खोला गया है।

इस पर मुख्यमंत्री उड़नदस्ते से डीएसपी बीरेंद्र सिंह, सब इंस्पेक्टर रामपाल, हैड कांस्टेबल सुनील तथा सीआईडी के कर्मचारी सोमवार को दोपहर बाद 3.30 बजे गांव बायल पहुंचकर पंचायत की जमीन पर चल रहे अवैध शराब के ठेके पर छापा मारा।

परंतु इस दौरान ठेके के अंदर जगदीश मारोली समेत केवल 2 पेटी शराब व 4 बीयर मिली। इस पर छापामारी टीम द्वारा जगदीश मारोली को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की गई तो पता चला कि आज राजस्थान में पंचायत के चुनाव के चलते शराब को राजस्थान भेज दिया गया।

इस पर टीम ने पकड़ी गई शराब को अपने कब्जे में लेकर आबकारी विभाग को सौंप दिया। जगदीश को हिरासत में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। डिगरोता से अवैध शराब की 95 पेटी पिकअप गाड़ी से बरामद, केस दर्ज सोमवार सीआईए नारनौल को सूचना मिली की गांव डिगरोता में अवैध शराब की पिकअप गाड़ी एक प्लॉट में खड़ी है।

जो मौका मिलते ही वहां से अन्य जगहों पर सप्लाई की जाएगी। सूचना पर सीआईए नारनौल डिगरोता पहुंच गई। गांव में शराब ठेके के पीछे एक खाली प्लॉट में पिकअप गाड़ी खड़ी थी। गाड़ी को काबू कर तलाशी ली गई। गाड़ी में अवैध शराब की 95 पेटी बरामद हुई। मौके पर आरोपी सुंदर को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया।

पूछताछ में अजित, सुमित, विकास, अजित व अन्य का नाम भी सामने आया है। शराब की पेटियों पर लेबल बदलकर दूसरी इंग्लिश शराब भरी हुई थी। थाना सतनाली में आरोपियों के खिलाफ शराब अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपी सुंदर को कोट में पेश करके रिमांड पर लिया है।

